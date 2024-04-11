Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon celebrates brother Rocco Ritchie's big news

Madonna's six children continue to follow in her artistic footsteps in a variety of ways, and it's clear that the siblings have an incredible amount of love for each other.

The older of the 65-year-old pop icon's two boys, Rocco Ritchie, her son with actor Guy Ritchie, is taking another step on his journey to becoming an acclaimed artist.

The 23-year-old showcased his craft at an art show pop-up in Miami, just after his mom performed three sold-out shows in the city, titled "Pack a Punch."

His new exhibition features some of his latest creations, which consist of an exploration of the human body through paintings and sketches, and follow his showcase in London last fall, which his mom attended and where he now lives and works.

His half sister Lourdes Leon, the daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon, took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate her younger brother's new show, sharing some glimpses that were posted on social media. Alongside a photo of the artist himself, she wrote: "Go Rocco go!!"

Rocco sat down for an interview with Artnet to discuss his passion and the support he'd received from his parents, who were married from 2000-2008, but remain on solid terms as co-parents.

© Instagram Lourdes showed her support for brother Rocco's art show

Rocco started out his art career operating under a pseudonym, "Rhed," and explained his decision in his conversation. "Rhed was something I came up with to go under the radar in the first few years of making work."

"It doesn't hold much deep meaning behind it, I just liked the way it sounded. I tried to go along with it for as long as I could, but word eventually got out."

When asked how he felt about his identity finally coming out and losing that anonymity, he shared: "I'm proud of who I am and where I've come from, but I know people would have judged me aggressively in my early stages if I came out with my name. I wanted to develop technically before showing under my name."

Rocco also spoke with WWD about his work and borrowing influences from his parents, creatives like him. While he confessed that he'd rather show them the "finished" product as opposed to getting input in the creation stage, he was full of praise for their individual visions.

"Well, I love them dearly so obviously I care in terms of what they say," he shared. "They're also very talented in what they do. I definitely draw inspiration from their work."

© Getty Images Rocco and Lourdes possess a close relationship, as do all the other siblings

"They are both very hardworking. It's not so much from their work itself, but how hard they work. That's one thing that I will carry on."

On whether his fame acts as a benefit or hindrance to his identity as an artist, he explained: "I think people always judge you for whatever you are. Obviously, that means being labeled as such as, which in a way is kind of their problem and not mine."

© Getty Images "Well, I love them dearly so obviously I care in terms of what they say," Rocco said of his parents.

"And it's up to me to focus on doing the work, and committing to my passion and my love toward making art. I think that if I'm serious about what I do over time, the work will speak for itself."

