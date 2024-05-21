Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon wows in plunging gold patterned dress for intimate concert experience

Lourdes Leon is sharing outtakes from her most recent intimate concert experience in New Orleans, where she spent some time to work on her solo musical endeavors.

The 27-year-old is following in her mom Madonna's footsteps with her own solo career, performing under the stage name Lolahol, and took part in a three-night artist residency at the Hotel Saint Vincent.

The residency experience, which GQ reported on, featured an artist' retreat for other musicians to work on their material without much care for the outside world and ended with a special performance on the final night.

Lourdes shared some of the photos that were taken from the show, and she looked stunning dressed in a gold bodycon ankle-length dress covered in intricate patterns.

The dress featured a deep plunging neckline that allowed the singer and model to show off her many tattoos, and she styled it out with her jet black locks down and sleek, gold hoop earrings, and a dangling gold crucifix necklace.

After she finished her residency in New Orleans, she took to social media to reflect on the cherished few nights she'd spent in the city of jazz, writing: "New Orleans I'm so flabbergasted n wondering what I did to deserve to work amongst such prolific musicians. My heart is in my throat but it's also on the floor."

GQ captured the night of the singer's performance, her first time with a backing band, speaking with several of her friends and collaborators and following her around on the night as they hit up a gay club and then spent the night jamming at a studio.

© Getty Images The singer performed at an artists' retreat in New Orleans, where she worked on new solo music

She then spoke with the publication days later when back in NYC, gushing about her time in the Big Easy, saying: "There was this playfulness that I don't think I'm as used to."

"I didn't know how to process it, then it kind of hit my system. It was so unreal to hear the musicians transform my songs, with actual live instruments playing them. As we would rehearse them, I would try to give them a sense of what I was thinking when I wrote them because I wanted that emotion to dictate how they were playing. They got it right off the bat. I was the one that was struggling."

© Getty Images Lourdes is stepping into her own as an artist, going by the stage name Lolahol

She also made a callback to her iconic mom, who recently wrapped her career-spanning worldwide tour with a record-breaking concert in Rio de Janeiro, when speaking of keeping religious iconography around her, referencing her crucifix necklace from the show.

"Things like crucifixes — and my mom has always been very into this — especially if it's given by someone special, holds a lot of protection," Lourdes reasoned. "It's important for me to feel protected and that I'm protecting myself in my own way by being conscious on that level."

"[Being metaphysical is] nothing you can touch, see, feel — like it's just fully knowing you're part of this much bigger thing and also a much smaller thing. You know, you're on the earth, but you're also like out in the sky, in the air."