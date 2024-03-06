Lourdes Leon isn't afraid to make a style statement – or expose herself in the name of fashion.

The 27-year-old daughter of Madonna turned heads in a risqué outfit at Saint Laurent's Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Lourdes left very little to the imagination in a full-length, black lace bodysuit that boasted a high neck and revealed her naked chest underneath. The daring outfit also boasted built-in gloves and a bodycon fit.

© Getty Images Lourdes wore nothing but a thong underneath her bodysuit

Lourdes protected some of her modesty by wearing a black thong and added an oversized coat which she wore partially draped off her shoulder to showcase her almost-naked body.

To complete her look, she added oversized, dark sunglasses, glossy lips, bouncy curls, and pointed-toe heels.

Lourdes has admitted in the past that she relies "heavily on my body as a means of expression", which is evident by her style choices and previous fashion campaigns.

© Getty Images Lourdes looked incredible

Like her mom, Lourdes is a trained dancer and has been making a name for herself as a sought-after model. She is also following in Madonna's footsteps as a singer and in November, she released her debut EP, Go, under the moniker Lolahol.

Speaking about her career in a past interview with close family friend Debi Mazar for Interview Magazine, Lourdes said: "Financially, modeling is a smart decision.

"I enjoy being very hands-on with the campaigns I do so that I'm not just modeling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I'm interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects."

© Getty Images Lourdes isn't afraid to express herself

She opened up about some of her other prospects, adding: "I don't know how I feel about acting yet. I think it's about finding a role that wouldn't be too far off from who I am already. Honestly, actors really annoy me, and I can't be around them."

Lourdes is the oldest of Madonna's six children, and the pair have an incredibly close bond. In 1998, Madonna wrote Little Star as a tribute to her daughter, and in 2012 the pair sang the song together on her MDNA tour.

© Instagram Lourdes and Rocco with Madonna

Madonna shares Lourdes with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon and has a son Rocco, 23, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The star went on to adopt children David, 18, Mercy, 17, and twins Esther and Stella, 11.

While the singer is quite private about her personal life, she previously opened up about her relationship with her children and revealed her pride for Lourdes, who she described as "insanely talented".

© Dimitrios Kambouris Madonna is very proud of her talented daughter

She told Vogue: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department."

Madonna added: "But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother, and I didn't.

© Gotham Lourdes isn't afraid of bold outfit choices

"She grew up with money, and I didn't. So, everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can't fixate on it. I just have to do my best."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.