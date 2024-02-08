Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon displays insane flexibility in barely-there swim shorts and knee-high latex boots

Lourdes Leon is taking after her mom Madonna with all the best style sensibilities, although she's proudly coming into her own as a model.

The 27-year-old appears in the latest campaign for fashion brand RAGA MALAK and starred in their grunge-themed new promo video, advertising their SS24 collection.

In one of the featured shots, Lourdes looked amazing while reclining on a rusted beam, bending over to let her long, waist-length hair fall behind her while still showing off the products.

She wore a white Aphex Zipper with a hood, paired with their Rokyo mini swim shorts and a pair of latex knee-high heeled boots, all in black and white.

The brand's founders, Gadir Rajab and Raquelle Saba, started the brand in Beirut, Lebanon before relocating to Melbourne, Australia, with the SS24 drop only representing the second collection for the young brand.

They describe much of their style involving tiny sets, often revealing pieces, mixed with distressed and graphic combos, all of which involve nods to their Middle Eastern upbringing.

© Instagram/RAGA MALAK Lourdes displayed how flexible she could be in one of her shots for the campaign

Several younger celebrities have already proclaimed their love for the brand, including Addison Rae, Ice Spice, Doja Cat, and Lourdes herself. In an interview with SSENSE, of their famous fans, the founders shared: "Doja Cat was crazy. Doja Cat's obsessed. She followed us and she actually doesn't follow many people, so that was really cool.

"I love Lourdes, she wore the corset, and Ice Spice, and Latto. It's been cool, because we don't have PR or anything. They've been the really validating moments. We're like sick, it hasn't even been a year and we've had all these people wear it, we're doing something right. You know?"

© Instagram Lourdes style has often focused on body positivity and being comfortable in her own skin

Lourdes has been making a name for herself outside of her iconic mom's legacy as a model and now a musician. In a past interview with close family friend Debi Mazar for Interview Magazine, she opened up about finding ways to make her career prospects more fulfilling and artistic.

"Financially, modeling is a smart decision," she explained. "I enjoy being very hands-on with the campaigns I do, so that I'm not just modeling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I'm interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects." Check out a glimpse of Lourdes' personal style below...

She opened up about some of her other prospects, adding: "I don't know how I feel about acting yet. I think it's about finding a role that wouldn't be too far off from who I am already. Honestly, actors really annoy me and I can't be around them."

While it's clear that she's taken after her mom when it comes to being unabashedly bold and unafraid with her style, it looks like she won't be borrowing from her mom's own wardrobe.

© Instagram While she loves her mom's style, she revealed that her mom won't let her borrow clothes anymore

When asked if she ever wore Madonna's clothes, Lourdes replied: "I do, but now there's a lock on her closets. When she's not in the house, those things are locked tight, because I take everything I feel that I'm entitled to."

