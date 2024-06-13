Lourdes Leon displays tiny waist in skintight dress for sizzling red carpet appearance

Lourdes Leon put on another stylish display for an evening out in New York City on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old looked gorgeous in an animal print dress that hugged her physique at the MAC Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball on Wall Street.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Lourdes Leon follows in Madonna's footsteps as she performs live on stage

Lourdes posed with confidence at the event, putting her dancer's figure front and center in her skintight dress.

The leopard print design contrasted beautifully against her complexion and raven hair, nipping in her waist and falling just above her knees.

Lourdes let the bold print be the focal point of her look but accessorized with an intricate necklace, peep-toe heels, and bold red lipstick.

The model has admitted in the past that she relies "heavily on my body as a means of expression", which is evident by her style choices and previous fashion campaigns.

© Getty Images Lourdes uses her body as a means of expression

Like her mom, Lourdes is a trained dancer and has been making a name for herself as a sought-after model.

She is also following in Madonna's footsteps as a singer and in November, she released her debut EP, Go, under the moniker Lolahol.

© Getty Images Lourdes looked gorgeous in her leopard print dress

Speaking about her career in a past interview with close family friend Debi Mazar for Interview Magazine, Lourdes said: "Financially, modeling is a smart decision.

"I enjoy being very hands-on with the campaigns I do so that I'm not just modeling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I'm interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects."

© Getty Images Lourdes wore an elaborate necklace

She opened up about some of her other prospects, adding: "I don't know how I feel about acting yet. I think it's about finding a role that wouldn't be too far off from who I am already. Honestly, actors really annoy me, and I can't be around them."

Lourdes is the oldest of Madonna's six children, and the pair have an incredibly close bond. In 1998, Madonna wrote Little Star as a tribute to her daughter, and in 2012 the pair sang the song together on her MDNA tour.

© Getty Images Lourdes was joined by an equally stylish friend

Madonna shares Lourdes with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon and has a son Rocco, 23, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The star went on to adopt children David, 18, Mercy, 18, and twins Esther and Stella, 11.

While the singer is quite private about her personal life, she previously opened up about her relationship with her children and revealed her pride for Lourdes, who she described as "insanely talented".

© Instagram Madonna with her six children

She told Vogue: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department."

Madonna added: "But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother, and I didn't.

© Getty Images Madonna and Lourdes are incredibly close

"She grew up with money, and I didn't. So, everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can't fixate on it. I just have to do my best."