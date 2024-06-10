Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon rocks out in a revealing cut up graphic tee and low-rise jeans in latest appearance

Lourdes Leon is continuing to make the big moves as a solo artist, performing under the stage name Lolahol, and just made an appearance at the Parklife Festival in Manchester.

The 27-year-old model and musician is following in her mom Madonna's footsteps with her venture into music and was one of the starring acts at the festival, following up her appearance at Barcelona's Primavera Sound on May 30.

For the appearance, Lourdes also channeled her bold and sometimes risqué sense of style, pairing a black graphic tee cut up to the chest to show some serious skin with low-rise cargo jeans.

Lourdes shared glimpses of her festival style on social media, showcasing that she had performed some of her previously released material plus some of the new music she'd come up with during a recent artists' retreat in New Orleans.

GQ captured the night of the singer's final performance, her first time with a backing band, speaking with several of her friends and collaborators, and following her around on the night as they hit up a gay club and then spent the night jamming at a studio.

She then spoke with the publication days later when back in NYC, gushing about her time in the Big Easy, saying: "There was this playfulness that I don't think I'm as used to."

"I didn't know how to process it, then it kind of hit my system. It was so unreal to hear the musicians transform my songs, with actual live instruments playing them. As we would rehearse them, I would try to give them a sense of what I was thinking when I wrote them because I wanted that emotion to dictate how they were playing. They got it right off the bat. I was the one that was struggling."

After she finished her residency, she took to social media to reflect on the cherished few nights she'd spent in the city of jazz, writing: "New Orleans I'm so flabbergasted n wondering what I did to deserve to work amongst such prolific musicians. My heart is in my throat but it's also on the floor."

At first, Lourdes had expressed that she wasn't interested in entering the world of music like her pop icon mother, having made a name for herself initially as a runway and print model.

In a conversation with close family friend Debi Mazar for Interview Magazine in 2021, Lourdes said that when it came to giving a career in music a shot, "I can sing. I just don't care about it. Maybe it's too close to home."

She did open up about going to school for dance, however, and how she believed it was important for models to have other skills to rely on. "I want to create a world in which models have more agency over what they're doing, and they're not just silent clothing racks."

"That's the age that we're coming into in the fashion world: models as personalities and artists."