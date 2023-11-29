Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon showcases incredible singing voice at iconic NYC event

Lourdes Leon, daughter of the legendary Madonna, is carving out her own path in the music and dance world, showcasing her exceptional talent.

On a special Wednesday night in New York City, Lourdes' captivating singing voice resonated at an iconic event, leaving a memorable impression on those present.

This remarkable performance was captured and shared on the Instagram stories of Ganni, the clothing brand hosting the event.

Lourdes' foray into music has been marked by her recent release, the single "Spelling," in October.

This song is more than just a track; it's a heartfelt tribute to her mother Madonna's iconic song "Frozen." Lourdes' admiration for Madonna is palpable. In a social media post, she expressed her deep respect and gratitude, saying, "I would be nothing without the woman who brought me into the world. I revere her, and hope that this translates."

Madonna's influence on Lourdes is undeniable. The song "Little Star" from Madonna's Grammy Award-winning album "Ray Of Light," released in 1998, was a dedication to her eldest child. This familial bond and artistic legacy are clearly reflected in Lourdes' work and her homage to "Frozen."

The Queen of Pop, has played a significant role in shaping Lourdes' artistic sensibilities.

Her pride in her daughter's achievements is evident. On her Instagram Story, Madonna shared her joy and pride for Lourdes, her first of six children, and her only child with ex Carlos Leon. She reshared Lourdes' post with expressive emojis, signaling her support and delight.

Lourdes, who performs under the moniker Lolahol, made her music debut last year. She released her first single, “Lock&Key,” in August 2022, followed by “Cuntradiction” in November, both featuring on her debut EP "Go."

The release of "Spelling" marks her first single of 2023, and it's still unclear if it will be part of a larger project.

Reflecting on her evolving relationship with her mother's music, Lourdes shared in a 2021 interview with Interview Magazine,

“My experience with my mom’s music has changed so much as I’ve gotten older. I’m increasingly able to recognize how influential and amazing this woman is, and how empowering to other women and ahead of her time she has always been.”

Lourdes' growing understanding and appreciation of Madonna's impact on her life and the world of music are profound. “I didn’t fully comprehend that until I realized the importance of empowerment and what it means to be a woman," she added. "She’s probably the hardest worker I’ve ever seen."

