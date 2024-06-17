Angelina Jolie’s latest tattoo is unreal. See the placement

Angelina Jolie unveiled some stunning new ink at the 2024 Tony Awards, making quite an impression on the red carpet.

On Sunday, June 16, the 49-year-old actress and producer of the acclaimed musical The Outsiders appeared at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City.

She dazzled in a custom light-teal Atelier Versace velvet draped gown featuring a sweetheart neckline that showcased her latest tattoo: a delicate sparrow-like bird in flight.

The elegant gown, paired with a matching velvet shrug, perfectly coordinated with her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne, who is credited as a producer assistant on The Outsiders Playbill.

The bird tattoo is a fresh addition to Angelina's already extensive collection and was not visible back in April when she and Vivienne attended the musical's opening night.

In addition to the new bird tattoo, Angelina also debuted another piece of ink at the opening night of The Outsiders.

On April 11, she graced the red carpet in New York City in a regal caramel-colored cape, a matching silk gown, and statement earrings.

At one point, Jolie moved her outer layer to reveal the fresh ink reading "Stay Gold" in cursive script, a poignant reference to a line from The Outsiders where Ponyboy tells Johnny to "stay gold," now immortalized in a song from the new musical.

Angelina posed with her daughter Vivienne on the red carpet, both looking chic and in sync. Vivienne sported a navy utility jumpsuit adorned with a patch embroidered with "Stay Gold" in the same font as her mother’s tattoo.

The young producer is clearly following in her mother’s stylish footsteps, making a significant mark on the production.

Angelina’s latest tattoos add to her extensive collection, which already includes various designs gracing her arms, fingers, and back.

Each tattoo holds special meaning for the actress, reflecting her personal journey and significant moments in her life.

The Tony Awards night was a special occasion for Angelina and Vivienne, not just for their fashion statements but also for their shared passion for The Outsiders.

The musical, based on S.E. Hinton's beloved novel, focuses on a group of 1960s teens in Tulsa, Oklahoma, fighting for survival and a sense of purpose. The show has garnered 12 Tony nominations, including Best New Musical, a testament to its impact and the dedication of its production team.

Angelina spoke to Deadline earlier this month about her and Vivienne’s involvement in the Broadway production, revealing how deeply the story resonated with her daughter. "My daughter Viv loves theater. She appreciates all theater, but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to," Jolie shared. "She went to see 'The Outsiders' at La Jolla about five times and was telling me about it, and I had read the book and seen the film years ago."

Her decision to join the production as a producer stemmed from her daughter’s enthusiasm and the profound impact the story had on Vivienne. "I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her," Angelina noted. Their collaboration has been a journey of discovery and bonding, allowing Jolie to understand her daughter’s perspective and passion for the project.

The producers of The Outsiders sought Jolie and Vivienne’s insights, leading to their active involvement in the production. "Viv and I sat together and wrote down what we liked, what we were curious about," Angelina recounted.

The team responded positively to their notes, integrating their feedback into the production process. "Most of the time, I was simply just listening. I have so much respect for Danya and her work," she said, referencing director Danya Taymor.