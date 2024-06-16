Angelina Jolie and mini-me daughter Vivienne steal the show in breathtaking coordinated outfits at the Tony Awards

Angelina Jolie graced the Tony Awards red carpet with her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, in a stunning display of coordinated elegance.

The duo's outfits were a perfect blend of sophistication and contemporary style, capturing the attention of everyone in attendance.

Angelina, 49, looked absolutely breathtaking in a custom green velvet gown. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder draped neckline that accentuated her graceful collarbones and shoulders.

The gown flowed seamlessly into a floor-length skirt with a soft train that added a touch of dramatic flair.

The rich green hue of the velvet fabric complemented Angelina's complexion beautifully, while the gathered and ruched details around the waist emphasized her slender figure.

Angelina’s long, dark hair was styled in loose, sleek waves, cascading elegantly over her shoulders. Her makeup was kept natural, featuring a soft peach lip, subtle eyeshadow, and defined brows that highlighted her striking features.

© Dimitrios Kambouris (L-R) Vivienne Jolie and Angelina Jolie attend the The 77th Annual Tony Awards

Vivienne, showing off her own budding sense of style, wore a tailored teal green tuxedo that matched her mother’s gown. The ensemble included a sharp, well-fitted vest over a crisp white button-down shirt, paired with matching wide-legged trousers.

The vest added a formal touch to the outfit, while the trousers gave it a modern and relaxed vibe. She completed her look with a teal bow tie, bringing a playful yet polished element to her attire.

© Dia Dipasupil Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie are the perfect mother-daughter duo

For footwear, Vivienne opted for white Converse sneakers, blending comfort with style and adding a youthful twist to her sophisticated ensemble. Her long hair was parted in the middle and left to fall naturally over her shoulders, mirroring Angelina's effortless elegance.

The mother-daughter duo were not just there for the glamour; they had a significant reason to celebrate.

Their musical production, The Outsiders, based on the beloved SE Hinton novel, was up for several awards at the Tonys. The show, which delves into the lives of 1960s teens in Tulsa, Oklahoma, fighting for survival and a sense of purpose, received 12 Tony nominations, including Best New Musical.

© Dimitrios Kambouris (L-R) Vivienne Jolie and Angelina Jolie looked absolutely stunning

Vivienne initially joined the production as a volunteer assistant, and her involvement inspired Angelina to take on a producer role. “There are those artists that think about themselves and there are those artists that are just rooting for everybody else, [Vivienne's] that one,” Angelina proudly shared with AP. “She's the one that just roots for everybody, and so it's nice.”

Speaking to Deadline earlier this month, Angelina reflected on how she and Vivienne became involved in the Broadway production. “My daughter Viv loves theater,” she explained. “She appreciates all theater, but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to. She went to see The Outsiders at La Jolla about five times and was telling me about it. I had read the book and seen the film years ago.”

Angelina recounted how she and Vivienne were moved by the production, leading them to offer their insights to the producers. “Viv and I sat together and wrote down what we liked and what we were curious about,” she said. Their feedback was well-received, and the experience allowed Angelina to understand her daughter’s passion for theater better.

© Amy Sussman Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne

“For me, it was a moment to learn more about Viv, not me thinking of becoming a producer,” she noted. “I think at some point, it just felt the team seemed to feel that we were adding to it, so I really wanted to just be a support and listen and share my thoughts where useful. Most of the time, I was simply just listening. I have so much respect for Danya and her work,” she said, referencing the director Danya Taymor.

Angelina revealed that Vivienne was deeply involved throughout the production, and Taymor praised the teen for her valuable input. “Vivienne was there the whole time, giving me the most amazing notes,” Taymor said.

Angelina’s role at the Tony Awards was not just behind the scenes; she was also a presenter at the ceremony. Joining her were other notable names like Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and The Who’s Pete Townshend.