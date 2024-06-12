Angelina Jolie reveals how daughter Vivienne opened up to her through experience that 'deeply' impacted them

Angelina Jolie's work on The Outsiders musical didn't only bring her several Tony nominations, it also brought about a deeper bond with her daughter Vivienne.

The Maleficent actress served as an executive producer for the Broadway show, which premiered in April, while her daughter Vivienne, 15, worked as a production assistant.

Since first revealing her involvement with The Outsiders, the humanitarian has maintained credit to her teenage daughter for bringing her to watch it in California, inspiring her decision to bring it to life on Broadway, and has now given further insight into what that meant to both of them.

Speaking with Deadline in conversation with The Outsiders director Danya Taymor, Angelina again noted: "My daughter Viv loves theater. She appreciates all theater but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to," before recalling: "She went to see The Outsiders at La Jolla about five times and was telling me about it, and I had read the book, and I'd seen the film years ago."

The show is a musical adaptation of the S.E. Hinton 1967 novel, and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 movie of the same name, which starred Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, Tom Cruise, and Diane Lane, among others.

Further recounting her experience watching it at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego in March of last year, she shared: "Really, as a mother, as a person, I was watching it, but I was really watching the effect it was having on my young daughter and what she was telling me about herself, and I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her."

"It was a very different experience of understanding," she noted. "How this is having a significant effect on her as a young person right now, and she's communicating something to me, and that is the power of this material, which was in really good shape even by then."

"And then I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way."

Asked what about a book from the 60s and a movie from the 80s resonated with Vivienne, who was born in 2008, Angelina also shared that though "it's hard to speak for her, because she's a complex young woman," she thinks that the material is "very deep, and it's honest, and it doesn't shy away from real feelings and real discussion and real pain, I think maybe every person that watches it might identify slightly more with one character or another, right, but what I think you see through it all is there is pain in life, right?"

Also speaking about what the process was like once she decided to come on as executive producer, she recounted: "Viv and I sat together and we wrote down what we liked, what we were curious about. And they responded to our notes," and endearingly emphasized: "For me, it was a moment to learn more about Viv, not me thinking of becoming a producer."

Moreover, Darya, weighing in on both Angelina and Vivienne's involvement, added: "It moved me so much that Angelina was there, because that's how you earn people's trust, and she gave us that. She had so much skin in the game and so much curiosity about it all, and same thing with Vivienne."

"Vivienne would watch the show and give me the most amazing notes. Like, incredible eye. So, it was a wonderful, wonderful support, and also, obviously, made the work better."

In addition to Vivienne, Angelina is also a mom to Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne's twin Knox; she shares the kids with Brad Pitt, who she was with from 2005 until 2016, however many of them have dropped his last name and are reportedly estranged from the actor.