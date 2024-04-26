Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge meaningful tattoo collection - details

Alexandra Breckenridge, known for her captivating performances in hit shows like This Is Us and Virgin River, carries more than just emotional depth in her roles—she sports a collection of intriguing tattoos, each a hidden gem not often seen on screen.

The talented actress, who seamlessly transitions from one character to another, keeps her body art under wraps during filming, a testament to her professional commitment to each role's authenticity.

Outside the limelight of television sets, Alexandra's personal style, which includes her tattoos, can be glimpsed on her Instagram, where she shares snapshots of her life.

From her shoulder to her toes, her tattoos make rare appearances, revealing a side of her that fans seldom see on screen.

© Frazer Harrison Alexandra Breckenridge's ankle and back tattoo on display

Among these, her upper-right back features an intricate design—an "N" encased in a floral pattern, suggesting a personal significance or a tribute.

Further adding to her collection, a whimsical fairy crouches on her calf, and a delicate swirl adorns her shoulder, embodying her love for artistic and meaningful expressions.

© Jeffrey Mayer Alexandra's shoulder tattoo on display

Not alone in her appreciation for ink, Alexandra's husband, guitarist Casey Hopper, also shares her passion for tattoos, making body art a shared interest in their creative household.

While Alexandra hasn't divulged the stories behind her tattoos, her array of ink includes a spider on her right big toe and a regal little crown on her forearm, as noted by fans.

© Kevork Djansezian Alexandra has an N marked on her shoulderblade

Interestingly, Alexandra’s relationship with tattoos extends into her acting career as well. In The Walking Dead, she embraced the role of Jessie Anderson, sporting fake tattoos, showcasing her flexibility in transforming into characters that are both close to and distinct from her own persona.

In a personal revelation about her artistic pursuits, Alexandra shared with Collider in 2011 her deep passion for photography.

© Kevork Djansezian Alexandra's tattoos are meaningful

Unlike acting, where the portrayal is collaborative and sometimes constrained by script and direction, photography offers her complete autonomy to capture and create moments through her lens.

“I'm completely in control of creating my photographs, and I'm not always in complete control of creating a character," she expressed, highlighting photography as a more profound medium for personal expression.

