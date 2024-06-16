Angelina and Vivienne Jolie, Daniel Radcliffe, Nicole Scherzinger, more lead Tony Awards 2024 best dressed

Held at New York City's Lincoln Center David H. Koch Theater this year, Ariana DeBose will host the show for the third year in a row. Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar will host Act One, the pre-show.
Hell's Kitchen is this year's most nominated musical, and Stereophonic is the most nominated play, each with 13 nods.
Here are the best on the carpet this year, from Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne, to Daniel Radcliffe with longtime girlfriend Erin Darke…
Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne
Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 15, appear at the Tonys in matching teal looks, as members of the production team on The Outsiders.
Nominated this year for her acclaimed performance in the play Mary Jane, Rachel McAdams brought her brunette locks and a columnal black gown for this year's Tonys red carpet.
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys hit up the carpet in a breathtaking red off-shoulder gown with black ombré detailing, and matching gloves for a touch of extra elegance. She is nominated this year as one of the producers and composers on the hit Hell's Kitchen.