Angelina and Vivienne Jolie, Daniel Radcliffe, Nicole Scherzinger, more lead Tony Awards 2024 best dressed

The 77th Tony Awards are upon us! The biggest annual awards show in Broadway is set to air on Sunday, June 16 on CBS, and the stars have arrived on the red carpet.

Held at New York City's Lincoln Center David H. Koch Theater this year, Ariana DeBose will host the show for the third year in a row. Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar will host Act One, the pre-show.

Hell's Kitchen is this year's most nominated musical, and Stereophonic is the most nominated play, each with 13 nods.

© Getty Images Angelina and Alicia are the producers with the most musical nods this year

Here are the best on the carpet this year, from Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne, to Daniel Radcliffe with longtime girlfriend Erin Darke…

1/ 10 © Getty Images Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 15, appear at the Tonys in matching teal looks, as members of the production team on The Outsiders. READ: Angelina Jolie reveals how daughter Vivienne opened up to her through experience that 'deeply' impacted them

2/ 10 © Getty Images Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke Daniel Radcliffe and longtime girlfriend Erin Darke have a snazzy parents' night out, celebrating the actor's first ever Tony nod for Merrily We Roll Along. MORE: Daniel Radcliffe opens up about emotional and 'crazy' first year with baby son with Erin Darke

3/ 10 © Getty Images Eddie Redmayne Eddie Redmayne went chic and simple with his elegant black and white tux, as a nominee this year for the revival of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

4/ 10 © Getty Images Nicole Scherzinger Ahead of appearing in the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard, Nicole Scherzinger opted for a fuchsia mermaid gown. The singer and actress will perform the "In Memoriam" segment during the ceremony.

5/ 10 © Getty Images Taraji P. Henson A presenter this year and a nominated producer for Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Taraji P. Henson shone on the carpet in a scale-covered silver metallic mermaid gown.

6/ 10 © Getty Images Brooke Shields Brooke Shields certainly made an impression in her plunging canary yellow gown with peplum detailing — AND, don't miss her matching crocs! RELATED: Brooke Shields has been sharing her fave beauty products and we're taking notes

7/ 10 © Getty Images Elle Fanning Fresh off the premiere of her production Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer at the Tribeca Film Festival, Elle Fanning went sultrier route in a black suit with nothing underneath.

8/ 10 © Getty Images Cynthia Erivo Theater queen Cynthia Erivo, just months away from bringing one of Broadway's most iconic characters to life in the upcoming Wicked, made an impression in a gorgeous sweeping gold gown and diamond necklace.

9/ 10 © Getty Images Rachel McAdams Nominated this year for her acclaimed performance in the play Mary Jane, Rachel McAdams brought her brunette locks and a columnal black gown for this year's Tonys red carpet.