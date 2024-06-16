Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Angelina and Vivienne Jolie, Daniel Radcliffe, Nicole Scherzinger, more lead Tony Awards 2024 best dressed
Angelina and Vivienne Jolie, Daniel Radcliffe, Nicole Scherzinger, more lead Tony Awards 2024 best dressed

Alicia Keys and Angelina have the most nominated musicals this year

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
1 hour ago
The 77th Tony Awards are upon us! The biggest annual awards show in Broadway is set to air on Sunday, June 16 on CBS, and the stars have arrived on the red carpet.

Held at New York City's Lincoln Center David H. Koch Theater this year, Ariana DeBose will host the show for the third year in a row. Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar will host Act One, the pre-show.

Hell's Kitchen is this year's most nominated musical, and Stereophonic is the most nominated play, each with 13 nods. 

Producer Angelina Jolie and Alicia Keys pose at the opening night after party for the new musical based on the classic novel "The Outsiders" on Broadway at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 11, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
Angelina and Alicia are the producers with the most musical nods this year

Here are the best on the carpet this year, from Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne, to Daniel Radcliffe with longtime girlfriend Erin Darke…

1/10

Vivienne Jolie-Pittand Angelina Jolie attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 15, appear at the Tonys in matching teal looks, as members of the production team on The Outsiders.

2/10

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe and longtime girlfriend Erin Darke have a snazzy parents' night out, celebrating the actor's first ever Tony nod for Merrily We Roll Along.

3/10

Eddie Redmayne attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne went chic and simple with his elegant black and white tux, as a nominee this year for the revival of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

4/10

Nicole Scherzinger attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger

Ahead of appearing in the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard, Nicole Scherzinger opted for a fuchsia mermaid gown. The singer and actress will perform the "In Memoriam" segment during the ceremony.

5/10

Taraji P. Henson attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

A presenter this year and a nominated producer for Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Taraji P. Henson shone on the carpet in a scale-covered silver metallic mermaid gown.

6/10

Brooke Shields attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields certainly made an impression in her plunging canary yellow gown with peplum detailing — AND, don't miss her matching crocs!

7/10

Elle Fanning attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Fresh off the premiere of her production Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer at the Tribeca Film Festival, Elle Fanning went sultrier route in a black suit with nothing underneath.

8/10

Cynthia Erivo attends the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Theater queen Cynthia Erivo, just months away from bringing one of Broadway's most iconic characters to life in the upcoming Wicked, made an impression in a gorgeous sweeping gold gown and diamond necklace.

9/10

Rachel McAdams attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Rachel McAdams

Nominated this year for her acclaimed performance in the play Mary Jane, Rachel McAdams brought her brunette locks and a columnal black gown for this year's Tonys red carpet.

10/10

Alicia Keys attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys hit up the carpet in a breathtaking red off-shoulder gown with black ombré detailing, and matching gloves for a touch of extra elegance. She is nominated this year as one of the producers and composers on the hit Hell's Kitchen.

