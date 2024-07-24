Kate Beckinsale, Emma Roberts lead the best dressed at star-studded Summer Gala in Saint-Tropez

Kate Beckinsale once again proved why she is a red carpet favorite at the star-studded Summer Gala by Gala One, held at the exclusive Golf Club Saint-Tropez on Tuesday. Joining her was Julia Roberts’ stunning niece Emma Roberts among others. See the best looks of the night:

© Daniele Venturelli Kate Beckinsale The 50-year-old actress turned heads in a plunging black velvet gown Raisa Vanessa creation with a gold peplum detail effortlessly combining sophistication and allure. Kate's figure-hugging dress featured a dramatic sweetheart neckline and an oversized gold peplum, perfectly accentuating her stunning silhouette. She completed her glamorous look with chunky platform heels and styled her glossy brunette locks in a voluminous 60s-inspired do, enhancing her timeless beauty.

© Daniele Venturelli Emma Roberts Emma Roberts, who recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Cody John, opted for a classic and elegant look. The 32-year-old actress wore a sophisticated black strapless gown, allowing her sparkling engagement ring to take center stage. Emma's chic ensemble was the perfect choice for the evening, highlighting her graceful style as she posed for photographs on the green carpet.

© Daniele Venturelli Kylie Minogue Joining Kate at the star-studded event, which aimed to raise funds for the protection of children and biodiversity conservation, was the ever-radiant Kylie Minogue. The pop icon, 55, shimmered in a dazzling red sequined gown that featured a plunging front and a daring thigh-high split. The gown, adorned with sparkling sequins, showcased Kylie's enviable figure and endless legs, making her the epitome of glamour.