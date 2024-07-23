Elizabeth Hurley, 59, is a 'dream woman' in silhouette-skimming crochet bikini dress

Elizabeth Hurley exuded siren-like beauty as she sunned it up in a micro bikini and elegant crochet dress.

The Gossip Girl actress, 59, took to Instagram on Tuesday as she geared up to soak in the California sunshine, showing off her impossibly glamorous outfit as she stepped into a luxe black car.

Looking cool and confident, Elizabeth showed off her feminine figure in a black string bikini layered beneath a sheer knitted beach dress. She added a raffia handbag, straw Panama hat and oversized aviator sunglasses to complete her cool Cali-girl aesthetic.

Elizabeth Hurley turns up the heat in a crochet summer dress

Elizabeth's golden brown hair was styled down in loose waves, while she sported a glowy makeup look to accentuate her striking features.

The star, who is the proud mother of her lookalike son, Damian Hurley, 22, penned "C’est si bon," in the caption of her post, which drew in a flurry of comments from fans.

© Dave Benett Elizabeth shares a close relationship with her son, Damian

"Such a beautiful lady," penned one fan, as another wrote: "You are a DREAM WOMAN!"

A third added: "Absolute goddess as always, you look incredible in that dress."

Elizabeth's jet-setting summer

We can always rely on the Austin Powers star to serve up a platter of stylish summer looks. Between splitting her time between Hertfordshire and LA, the actress has also been living it up in Ibiza on a spectacular holiday.

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley wears a white two-piece bikini in Ibiza

Earlier this week, Elizabeth set the Internet ablaze as she posed in a series of bikinis during her lavish holiday on Spain's world-famous party island.Elizabeth's confidence and care-free style choices often cause her doting fans to gravitate towards her.

In a previous conversation with HELLO!, the mother-of-one revealed exactly how she sources her inner glow.

© Instagram Elizabeth recently enjoyed a holiday in the Maldives

"I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we can do," she said, referencing that it was important especially given that she was such a strong advocate for breast cancer awareness.

"You really realize that women have to know their bodies, know their own breasts, really be aware if something feels different."They really need to be in tune with their own bodies," she continued: "And take care of themselves in order for them to be there to take care of everybody else, because that's what we do."