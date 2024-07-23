Daisy Edgar-Jones looks JUST like Jennifer Aniston in stunning 90s vibe photo

It seems Daisy Edgar-Jones can do no wrong when it comes to her ultra-chic sense of style lately. On Monday, the 26-year-old was the image of 90s Jennifer Aniston in a candid photo.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Normal People actress was a vision alongside her Twisters co-star Glen Powell in NYC. Daisy wore a pair of ultra-fabulous sunglasses and a ruby brown leather jacket.

© Instagram Daisy was giving serius Jen An vibes alongside her co-star Glen Powell

Captioning the snap, she penned: "No. 1 movie in America babaaay @twistersmovie [tornado emojis]." She wore her iconic brunette locks down and immaculately straight.

This isn't the first time Daisy has turned heads with her sartorial prowess while on the Twisters press tour. Last week, Daisy was a vision in an ethereal charcoal grey gown that highlighted her ultra-toned torso.

Underneath the chiffon number, Daisy donned a spaghetti strap crop top, visible through the sheer fabric. As for her shoes, the Where the Crawdads Sing actress rocked a pair of tanned boots.

"It's giving an @twistersmovie blowout," she wrote in the caption, an ode to her perfectly styled voluminous tresses. The star's chestnut brown locks had a gentle wave with copious texture around the roots and her fringe.

© Instagram The 26-year-old is quickly becoming the ultimate It-Girl

Her dramatic gold necklace, comprising large fruits, pointed towards Daisy's incredibly toned abs, which took center stage in the ensemble.

The star was also pictured on the streets of New York donning the look, this time with what appeared to be a cup of coffee in one hand and her aforementioned black sunglasses.

© Getty Daisy held a coffee cup as she walked the streets of NYC in her stunning gown

It's safe to say the look was well-received by Daisy's followers. "You becoming an It girl is so fun to watch," one fan penned. A second added: "Your stylist is EATING."

Another sensational look saw Daisy step out in LA in a stunning Gucci gown. The sleek gown had thigh-high slits on either side as well as an ultra-chic high neckline.

Sweeping her gorgeous locks back into a flattering ponytail, the actress beamed for the camera, showing off the chunky gold bangle on her left arm.

Daisy kept it classic with her shoes, opting for sky-high strappy heels.