Abbey Clancy resembles a bronzed Bond girl in new beach photos

Abbey Clancy has shared a glimpse inside her recent idyllic getaway with her adorable brood in tow.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the Britain's Next Top Model star uploaded a string of sunkissed snapshots, including a glamorous picture of herself soaking up the sun's rays.

© Instagram The TV star and podcast host escaped to sunnier climes

Posing for a selfie, the mother-of-four looked every inch the bronzed Bond girl rocking a chocolate-hued string bikini, sparkling jewellery and a pair of vintage style sunglasses.

She elevated her look with a forest green sports cap and wore her tousled blonde locks down loose in undulating waves.

© Instagram Abbey's holiday destination looked so serene

Offering fans a sneak peek inside her family holiday, Abbey, 38, also included a picture of a pristine beach studded with empty sunbeds, in addition to a photo of her eldest son, Johnny, who could be seen peering down at his mother with a smile.

© Instagram Abbey appeared to enjoy a tranquil family holiday

Abbey shares Johnny with her husband, Peter Crouch, 43. The happy couple are also doting parents to Sophia Ruby, 13, Liberty Rose, eight, and Jack, four.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Abbey Clancy shares sweet video with son on holiday

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, appear to have ruled out the possibility of welcoming more children in the future.

Abbey told Lorraine Kelly during an appearance on her ITV show in 2019 that "having four children, spreading my time equally between the four is hard."

© Getty Images The couple share four children together

Meanwhile, Peter told Laura Whitmore that more children are off the cards. "Oh 100 percent [we are not having another child]," he admitted, adding: "I don't know if we planned for four [children] but it's amazing, I love it! [To have] two boys and two girls, I feel blessed."

Abbey and Peter's love story

Lovebirds Abbey and Peter first crossed paths at a bar in Liverpool back in 2006. They got engaged in July 2009, and later walked down the aisle together at the Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire on 30 June 2011.

In honour of their tenth wedding anniversary, the couple renewed their vows in a stunning beachside ceremony on a private island in the Maldives. The special occasion, which took place in December 2022, was an intimate affair with close family and friends in attendance.

© Instagram Abbey and Peter wed in 2011

They opted to renew their vows at the Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort under an arch of white roses from their original June 2011 wedding.

"We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle. I feel like the luckiest person on earth," Abbey told HELLO!.