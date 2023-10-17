Paris Hilton knows her angles as she rocks tiny pink bikini and heels on sun-soaked Greece trip

That's hot! Paris Hilton looked phenomenal in a tiny pink two-piece that showcased her washboard abs and toned legs, which looked never-ending in a pair of sky-high, wedged heels during a getaway to Greece in 2023.

The mom-of-one sent her followers into a frenzy when she shared some jaw-dropping bikini photos of herself while vacationing in Greece, pulling several poses on the deck of a luxury yacht before she jumped into the crystal-clear sea to cool down.

© Instagram Paris looked phenomenal in her pink bikini and heels

One image showed the mom-of-one standing near the edge of the vessel with her arms by her head and arching her back. Another photo saw her dripping wet while hosing herself down, and several others featured Paris working her best angles to highlight her svelte physique.

"Bikini Barbie #SummerofSliving #ThatsHot," she captioned the breathtaking carousel, and naturally, her fans were quick to compliment her stunning appearance, with one responding: "Slay Queen!! Looking amazing."

A second said: "How do you still look 21? Slay."

A third added: "High heels on the ocean, such a Pairs Hilton thing, loves it!" A fourth wrote: "Jaw on the bottom of the ocean," followed by a love-struck emoji.

© Instagram Paris showed off all her best angles

Paris' sunny vacation came soon after she celebrated a sweet milestone with her son, Phoenix, whom she shares with her husband, Carter Reum. The couple announced the arrival of their first child together, who they welcomed via surrogacy, on January 24 2023, 15 months after they wed in November 2021.

The 42-year-old celebrated six months of life with Phoenix with a sweet series of photos; taking to social media to mark her son's first half birthday, she sharws a slew of photos from inside her home in Beverly Hills.

© Instagram Paris accessorized with white-rimmed sunglasses

In the photos, Phoenix snuggled up on his mom's lap looking up at the walls, and in a video also included in the post, Paris showed him all the furry toy animals she had laid out for him on a console table.

"This Barbie is a Mom," she wrote in her caption, adding: "My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today. He is my world and makes my life feel so complete. Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together! Mommy loves you so much angel baby."

© Instagram Paris hosed herself down while soaking up the sun

Paris also recently celebrated her very first Mother's Day, and in a post at the time she wrote: "Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had. It's a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms.

"Watching him grow and learn every single day brings me so much happiness and fills my heart with so much love. There is something so special about being a mom, something that I never fully understood until I became one myself."

© Instagram Paris cooled down in the sea

She continued: "This Mother's Day, I can't help but feel grateful for this beautiful journey I am on. It's a day to celebrate the incredible women who brought us into this world, who have loved us unconditionally and who have shaped us into the people we are today."

Paris concluded: "As for me, I am so lucky to be a mom to my baby boy, and I promise to love and cherish him forever. He is my world, my reason for waking up every morning, and the light that shines so bright in my life."

