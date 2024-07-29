Kate Hudson stuns with chic bikini in photos from beach getaway

Kate Hudson is soaking up the warm summer sun, but forget California, she has jetted off to France instead.

As celebrities continue to flock to busy Paris for the 2024 Olympics (find all the best star sightings here), the "Talk About Love" singer has instead opted for another celebrity hot-spot, the South of France, for her own summer getaway.

Plus, taking a break from her well-deserved time of rest and relaxation, the How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days actress delighted fans with a glimpse of her vacation with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Kate took to Instagram over the weekend and posted a round of envy-inducing beachside photos, starting off with a selfie in which she's seen sporting a black triangle bikini, laying on a beach bed with what appears to be an Aperol spritz by her side.

She next shared photos from a seaside lunch she and Danny enjoyed, followed by another photo of her taking a walk in a strappy swimsuit, plus more snaps of the couple's delicious drinks and meals.

"Meursault and boules… my kind of r&r," Kate wrote in her caption alongside the French flag emoji, referring to the Burgundy wine and French bowling games she was relishing in while in Mougins and Cap d'Antibes.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the vacation pics, with one writing: "Too much fun!" as others followed suit with: "Yeah @katehudson — that is living! Enjoy," and: "Looks perfect! Enjoy," as well as: "Stunning. Living a beautiful life."

Prior to her trip to France, Kate made a splash at another celebrity hot-spot, Surf Lodge in Montauk, performing for the first time at the popular club some of the songs from her debut album, Glorious.

© Instagram Kate enjoyed lots of wine, Aperol spritzes, and walks on the beach

Back in May, had the support of her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell – plus plenty of celebrity friends — as she hosted a star-studded album release party at The Bellwether live music venue in Los Angeles to celebrate her long-awaited venture into music.

© Instagram The couple appear to be traveling solo

Aside from Goldie and Kurt, other fellow stars in attendance included Mindy Kaling – with whom the singer is currently working on a new comedy series – Justin Theorux with his girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom, Octavia Spencer, Leslie Odom Jr., Brenda Song, and Fergie, among others.

© Instagram Kate and Danny have been together since 2017

Fans of Kate know full well that her venture into singing has been a long time coming, and when releasing her debut single "Talk About Love" earlier this year, she shared on Instagram: "I have always had a room for my piano, ever since I began living on my own, and I've been caught up writing and witnessing life in songs since I was a child."

"But, you know, it always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music, and that was really important to me, and [to] have it come from that really authentic place and focus," she continued, before declaring: "So finally for me that time is now."