Paris Hilton wows in plunging sparkly gown after shock baby announcement

Paris Hilton has stepped out just days after her shock baby announcement and she looks better than ever. The Paris in Love star, 42, stepped out for an evening in New York City in a brand new dress.

Paris was seen wearing a floor-length purple gown covered in purple rhinestones. The dress featured an open V-neckline with a collar, a cinched waist and long sheer shirt-style sleeves with buttons at the wrists.

WATCH: Paris Hilton confirms she's a mom-of-two as she calls her son 'a big brother'

© Getty Purple is Paris' colour

The dress was form-fitting to the knee where it flared ever-so-slightly for a mermaid look. Paris wore dark sunglasses concealing her eyes entirely meaning her rosy nude lip with a satin finish stole the show.

© Getty Paris Hilton in the purple dress

The socialite's iconic blonde tresses were worn in a classic bouncy blow-dry style. To complete the look, the memoir writer wore a pair of diamond stud earrings and you couldn't help but notice her impressive engagement ring on her carefully manicured hand.

© Getty Paris rocked her iconic sunglasses

It is clear that purple is Paris' colour. The Alone at Night actress wowed in the same hue as her recent look when she attended a Just Cavalli event in Milan in 2018. She opted for a plunging gown in a delicate chiffon fabric which featured rhinestone detailing on the bodice. She wore rhinestone-encrusted sheer fingerless gloves for an 80s popstar-inspired look and wore half of her hair up and the other half in tumbling curls.

© Getty Paris Hilton in 2018

The tracksuit brand owner also wore a blue-toned lilac at a private viewing of 'Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining The Body', an interactive augmented reality (AR) exhibition, at Centre d'art La Malmaison in Cannes in 2022. The dress also featured a plunging V-neckline, clearly a clear favourite with the model, and a pleated flowing skirt. The piece was made from a high-shine fabric and the ruffled pleated sleeves were a glamorous touch. In true Paris style, the star wore oversized sunglasses and stiletto heels.

© Getty Paris in lilac

Paris announced that she and her husband and entrepreneur Carter Reum are welcoming a new bundle of joy into the family. On Thanksgiving, the star took to Instagram to share the news with her 25.6 million Instagram followers with a photo of an adorable pink co-ord with 'London' in rhinestones, a tiny pair of sunglasses and a knitted rabbit stuffed toy. The caption read: "Thankful for my baby girl."

The couple have said elusively that they are parents to "two babies". Paris' celebrity pals were quick to wish Paris well. Kris Jenner wrote: "Congratulations!!! We can’t WAIT to meet baby London!!!!! We love you!!!!," whilst daughter Kim said: "Oh my heart!!!!! Congratulations Paris!!!! Your family is beautiful and I can’t wait to meet London."

Supermodel Naomi Campbell also commented to mark the occasion saying: "Congratulations @parishilton & welcome London" with love heart emojis and model Olivia Culpo said: "Congratulations beautiful!!!!".

The daughter of the Hilton Hotel empire shared adorable photos of her first-born child Phoenix who was born via a surrogate in January of this year. It is assumed by fans that Paris' new baby London will have also been welcomed to the world via a surrogate.

Paris has already put up her Christmas tree, made entirely from pink branches, in honour of her new baby daughter. She posed in front of the tree with baby Phoenix in her arms in a post captioned: "Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas!".

She revealed on Live with Kelly and Mark how she announced the baby number two's arrival to her family. "It was before the turkey, this was around 5 o'clock. Carter gathered everyone in the living room for a surprise, everyone thought it was a magician, that we have a performer coming in," she said.

DISCOVER: Inside Paris Hilton's amazing first holidays with Phoenix and new baby London

"Then I walk in just holding a pink blanket with the baby and everybody is sitting there like 'What?!',". She revealed that everyone was in tears and admitted "it was the best Thanksgiving I've ever had in my entire life."