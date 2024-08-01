Harper Beckham looks so cool in ruffled skirt on luxe Italian boat trip

Every time we see Harper Beckham, we're reminded of her cool girl status.

This week, the youngest child of David and Victoria Beckham joined her parents and older brothers overseas on a luxury sun-soaked trip to Capri, Italy.

In picture-perfect postcards shared to Victoria's Instagram, the family were seen lapping up an orange-hued sunset in Italy's cove-studded coastline, which is best known for Blue Grotto, a dark cavern where the sea glows electric blue.

© Instagram The Beckhams in Capri: Harper and Romeo shares a sweet sibling moment on holiday

"Happy summer!!! Creating memories and sharing special moments. I love you all so much!!!" Victoria captioned her gallery of dreamy holiday photos.

In one photo, Harper, who recently turned 13, was the image of her mum as the mother-daughter pair snapped a photo in front of a breathtaking sunset. Wrapping her arms around her daughter, Victoria oozed effortless glamour in frayed denim shorts and a Baywatch-red asymmetrical swimsuit.

Harper was the image of her mum as the mother-daughter duo shared a

"Victoria looks 15!" commented a fan beneath the photo of her and her daughter. "You and Harper could be sisters!' quipped another.

Harper Beckham's sweetest moments you have probably forgotten about

Harper was a summer dream wearing a ruffled broderie anglaise skirt, white baby tee and glittering delicate belly chain. She added to her collection of jewels with what looked to be a £3,950 Van Cleef & Arpels 'Mother of Pearl Vintage Alhambra' bracelet.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the youngest Beckham was wearing jewels from the royal-favourite designer. At Paris Fashion Week in September. Harper looked angelic in a white maxi gown that featured a square neckline and spaghetti straps, accessorising perfectly with a pair of beige Prada heeled mules and a white clutch bag.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Harper looked angelic at Paris Fashion Week

However, it was the teen's glittering jewellery that elevated the stylish look.

© Marc Piasecki Harper wore a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace in Paris

Harper opted for two Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces to complete the look; a gold butterfly pendant necklace and the brand's signature clover leaf pendant necklace, which featured an 18k gold design and a delicate gold chain.