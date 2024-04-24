Harper Beckham's posh wardrobe is actually full of Skims, Urban Outfitters & M&S

We've said it before, and we will say it again. Harper Beckham is one seriously well dressed 12-year-old. The daughter of David and Victoria Beckham is fast becoming a mini style icon, and we think she will eclipse her former Spice Girl mum in a few years! You heard it here first.

WATCH: Harper Beckham's cutest moments

The youngest Beckham child hit headlines at the weekend when she attended her mother's star-studded 50th birthday party, wearing a dazzling dress from VB's current collection.

© Victoria Beckham Instagram The Beckham family at Victoria's 50th birthday party

The 90s style camisole slip dress was made in crepe satin, featured a deep V and strap detail on the back and had a slight fishtail hem. The floor-length design comes in five other shades and costs a cool £850. Harper added white mules and a cute box clutch.

© David Beckham Instagram Proud David and daughter Harper at a wedding

Harper has recently been seen wearing some very sought after, high-end labels. Earlier this month, she was seen on football legend dad David's Instagram, looking very sophisticated at a wedding, wearing a bandeau dress. She was spotted carrying a Bottega Veneta 'Pouch' bag in the same shade. The Pouch bags cost around £2000.

© Getty Harper Beckham is a vision in white during Paris Fashion week

Last year at VB's SS24 Fashion Show, Harper sat front row between her dad and older brother Cruz. She rocked a pair of beige Prada heeled mules and a white clutch bag from Victoria Beckham and two Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces.

OK, so Harper may be stepping out in a fair few labels of late, but she does wear more accessible brands, too.

© Getty Harper Beckham wearing £90 SKIMS dress at Paris Fashion weel

Also during Paris fashion week, Harper wore Kim Kardashian's brand Skims' 'Soft Lounge Black Maxi Dress' in black, paired with chunky trainers. The £90 dress is a big seller for the worldwide label.

© Kim Kardashian Instagram Harper Beckham wearing this amazing blue floral Reformation dress

We've seen her wear a lovely Reformation frock, known as the 'Pennington Blue Lace Trimmed Floral Print Crepe Midi Dress' which cost £300 at the time of sale.

She also wowed social media fans in a £26 T-shirt from Urban Outfitters in 2022. Once again, featuring in a picture on David's Instagram, Harper wore the 'Take Care Stay Happy Baby T-Shirt', designed in a retro brown tone with an adorable floral image alongside the slogan.

© David Beckham Instagram Harper wearing her M&S onesie

And who can forget her Percy Pig onesie from Marks & Spencer? When David celebrated his 47th Birthday, he shared a carousel of pictures of his special day, which he spent with his wonderful family. In one of the pictures, little Harper looked adorable in the high street store's Percy Pig fleece onesie which cost £18 from M&S at the time.

Super cute and what's more, a change from a £20 note! Lovely!