Harper Beckham is the image of mum Victoria in star's signature dress at family party

The youngest Beckham brood took a leaf out of Victoria Beckham's style file for Romeo's 21st birthday

David and Victoria Beckham were all smiles over the weekend as their son Romeo marked his 21st birthday.

Joining in with the star-studded celebrations was Romeo's brother Cruz, 19, and little sister Harper, 12, who looked like the spitting image of Victoria in one of her signature looks - a timeless LBD.

In photographs shared by former Spice Girls star Victoria, her mini-me daughter was beaming as she cuddled up to her football legend father. Harper rocked a strappy black dress, a delicate silver pendant necklace and slicked her honey-blonde hair into a sleek bun.

© Instagram Harper Beckham donned one of her mum's most recognisable fashion trends

VB twinned with her daughter in a backless halterneck dress, wearing her chocolate brown tresses in effortless waves and elevating her look with a glowy makeup blend.

"BIG night celebrating @romeobeckham," Victoria penned on Instagram. "Thank you to our incredible family and friends for travelling so far to share such a special birthday with us, we love you and appreciate your love and friendships x I love u," she added.

© Instagram Romeo appeared to get emotional as he celebrated his 21st with his parents

Sadly, Romeo's eldest brother Brooklyn Beckham, who tied the knot with billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz back in April 2022, wasn't able to travel overseas to be with his sibling on the milestone occasion.

"We missed you @brooklynbeckham," Victoria added to her caption. "David always looks so happy when he's with the family," noted a fan in the comments, as another wrote: "Happy Birthday Romeo. Humble, kind, loyal, respectful and so many more positive things."

© Instagram Harper wore a pretty floral dress at Romeo's 21st birthday dinner last week

"Always great company and great friends all together under one roof! Could not be a nicer sincere family who always make everyone welcome. Love you lots," added a guest at the party.

The Beckham family's undeniable close bond was evident in photographs shared by Victoria and David over the weekend.

© Instagram Harper is turning into Victoria's mini-me

In one sweet snap, Romeo even had tears in his eyes as he embraced his mum and dad. Marking his son's big day, doting dad David penned his own heartwarming message on Instagram.

"Happy 21st Birthday to my little man [pink heart emoji] Dad is so proud of the person that you have become, kind, generous and passionate about what you love, keep being you and dream big [pink heart emoji] we love u so much @romeobeckham x."