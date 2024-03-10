Harper Beckham is the image of her mum Victoria in timeless in 'Posh Spice' dress

Harper Beckham, the youngest of David and Victoria Beckham's brood, has some seriously impressive fashion credentials.

On Sunday, fashion mogul Victoria took to Instagram to share several photos of her children in honour of Mother's Day - and in one, 12-year-old Harper was the picture of elegance as she donned a floor length black tube dress that was a modern take on her mum's iconic 'Posh Spice' tube dress from the nineties.

Standing between her three older brothers, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, little Harper looked radiant in the monochromatic black outfit, which she layered with a chic black blazer.

The trendy tween styled her honey-blonde hair in bouncy curls and accessorised with delicate gold jewellery.In another Beckham family snap, Victoria and David joined in with the picture, and fans couldn't help but notice the likeness between Harper and her parents.

"Wow! Harper is so grown up. Looking fab like her mum," wrote one fan, as another commented: "Like mother, like daughter."

"I love you all so much!!!" the former Spice Girl penned to her 32.7 million Instagram followers about her children. "Happy UK Mother’s Day to all the mother figures out there!!"

Despite her penchant for luxury fashion, Harper is just as much a cool-girl at heart. Earlier this month, the Beckhams descended upon Paris to support Victoria's runway show at Paris Fashion Week - and Harper was seen walking through the French capital in a seriously edgy ensemble.

© Getty Brooklyn and Harper Beckham looked casual in Paris

Harper's chilled-out look for an outing with her dad and brothers was a major contrast to her glamorous monochrome Skims dress worn on the Front Row at Fashion Week.

© Getty Harper, 12, graced the Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

The pre-teen was a noughties dream in flared trousers, a logo t-shirt and a hoodie, with her hair pulled back into a trending sleek ponytail. She held her dad's hand, as well as her oldest brother Brooklyn's hand as they strolled the streets of Paris ahead of their mum's big night.

Speaking to Grazia about how she's raising her children, Victoria revealed that she believes it's your responsibility as a parent to ensure you bring up "really good people".

© Getty Brooklyn, Cruz, Harper and David all flocked to Paris to support Victoria

"I try to be the best mum, I try to be the best wife, I try to be the best professional," she said. "I feel really proud of our boys because they are turning out to be really good men. They work really hard, they’re kind kids and I think that being kind is key."