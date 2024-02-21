Harper Beckham channels ballerina chic in angelic dress for sweet brother-sister moment

It's no secret that David and Victoria Beckham are raising an incredibly tight-knit brood, with their four children Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, all sharing the sweetest sibling relationships.

On Tuesday, middle child Cruz turned 19, and the family wasted no time in coming together to celebrate his special day.

The Beckhams appeared to enjoy a lavish family dinner date to mark the occasion, with Victoria documenting the evening in photos for her 32.6 million Instagram followers.

WATCH: The Beckhams share a sweet family moment to mark Cruz’s birthday

In one photo, Harper beamed at the camera as she wrapped her arms around her big brother's neck. "Harper loves her big brother sooooo much!" VB penned over the photograph.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Harper shared a sweet moment with her brother Cruz on his birthday

Cool-girl Harper looked charming in a white broderie anglaise dress, layered with a cream wrap cardigan fastened with a satin ribbon.

Adding to her ballerina aesthetic, the youngest Beckham swept her honey-blonde hair into a sleek bun.

© Getty Harper shares the sweetest relationship with her brother Cruz Beckham

She may only be 12, but Harper's sartorial credentials are seriously impressive for a girl of her age. Not only has she already graced the front row at Fashion Week, but she recently collaborated with her fashion designer mum to create a collection for her eponymous fashion label.

Back in September 2023, Harper turned heads when she stepped out at Paris Fashion Week with her dad, looking utterly angelic wearing a delicate satin column dress in a balletic ivory hue.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Harper collaborated with her mum Victoria to design the dreamy cami dress

Victoria's mini-me swept her hair into a low ponytail, clutching a £890 'Chain Pouch' bag from her luxury womenswear label.

In a surprising revelation, the former Spice Girl revealed that her daughter had made her fashion design debut on the dress she modelled.

"I designed this exclusive Midi Cami Dress with #HarperSeven to wear at my #VBSS24 runway show in Paris!!" wrote Victoria, adding: "I love the colour and how simple, yet elegant the silhouette is, paired with my Mini #VBChain. Kisses xx," Victoria wrote on Instagram.

© Getty Harper looked angelic in the white gown alongside dad David at PFW in 2023

Fans flocked to the comments of her post to chime in on the exciting news. "One of the classiest dressed celebrity kids around. Love it," penned one fan, as another wrote: "It's lovely. Age appropriate and elegant."

© Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock Victoria Beckham and Harper Beckham at Paris Fashion Week in 2022

"So elegant and yet not making her look older than she is. Just beautiful!" added a third fan.