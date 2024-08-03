Helen George is a dream in mini dress for sun-kissed photo

Helen George has been turning heads during her Italian trip as she films for the upcoming series of Call the Midwife.

On Saturday, the 40-year-old posed in the streets of Gallipoli while wearing a gorgeous tan mini dress. The beauty looked thrilled as she posed in the street while adding a pair of sunglasses and a chic black bag to her ensemble. Meanwhile, her stunning brunette locks flowed down her shoulders for the photo.

© Instagram Helen looked so fashionable in her outfit

In her caption, Helen reflected: "Fabulous Puglia making me smile."

Meanwhile, on her Stories, the star rocked a daring white bikini top as she celebrated enjoying a beach day with her close friend, Yvette Robinson. "So excited you are in Puglia at last!" she captioned the snap, tagging Helen.

© Instagram Helen soaked up the sun with her friend

The former Strictly star has been sharing plenty of insights into her Italian adventure, thrilling fans earlier in the week when she shared a glamorous snapshot of herself rocking a slinky black swimsuit and pair of high-waisted cream shorts.

In the image, the mother-of-two appeared in high spirits as she knelt on a patch of grass with a small girl who appeared to be one of her daughters.

© Instagram Helen rocked a slinky swimsuit and stylish shorts

Meanwhile, in an update shared earlier this month, Call the Midwife's official Instagram page posted photos of Helen, who plays Nurse Trixie, alongside her co-stars Jenny Agutter and Megan Cusack.

The caption read: "What better place to show you our progress than in the Nonnatus House dining room - perhaps the location most central to our drama, and the room where all our stories really happen."

WATCH: Helen George talks about Call the Midwife scenes

"A dining room scene takes longer to film because there are usually lots of people present," it explained. "Each character will have their moment for dialogue or a reaction to someone else's words. In an ensemble drama like ours, every character has something to say - even if they're not speaking."

SEE: Call the Midwife's Helen George is a vision in flirty baby pink mini dress

PHOTOS: Helen George is a mermaid goddess in daring cut-out dress

Season 13 ended with Trixie's husband, Matthew, packing his bags and heading to New York. While the show's finale saw Trixie promising to reunite with him, her appearance at Nonnatus House in the 14th instalment suggests that she's in no hurry to bid farewell to Poplar.