Helen George is sunkissed in daring swimsuit and tiny shorts

Call the Midwife's Helen George looked bronzed and beautiful at the weekend as she enjoyed a tranquil break surrounded by friends.

Sharing a glimpse inside her rural retreat, the actress uploaded a string of pictures to Instagram, including a beaming group selfie and a video clip of a friend singing.

© Instagram Helen enjoyed an idyllic break in the countryside

Elsewhere, she uploaded a glamorous snapshot of herself rocking a slinky black swimsuit and pair of high-waisted cream shorts. She accessorised with a pair of aviator sunglasses and wore her tumbling red tresses flipped over to one side.

In the picture, the mother-of-two appeared in high spirits as she knelt on a patch of grass next to a furry friend and a small girl who appeared to be one of her daughters.

© Instagram Helen rocked a slinky swimsuit and stylish shorts

Offering fans a sneak peek inside her summer wardrobe, the 40-year-old also included a fun snap of herself striking a pose whilst rocking a flaming red T-shirt and a pair of denim shorts.

"The best weekend with the best of friends, keep swiping for [mushroom emojis]," Helen noted in her caption.

Her update sparked a sweet fan reaction, with fans commenting in their droves. One wrote: "Looks like the best weekend! You look so confident and happy in yourself, and it makes me so happy," while a second chimed in: "I bet no one recognizes you in public because of how different you look vs Trixie!" and a third added: "Love the hair!"

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney/BBC Helen George as Trixie Aylward in Call the Midwife

Helen has been busy filming for season 14 of hit drama, Call The Midwife. In an update shared earlier this month, the show's official Instagram page posted photos of Helen, who plays Trixie, alongside her co-stars Jenny Agutter and Megan Cusack.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Call the Midwife's Helen George makes incredible career confession

The caption read: "What better place to show you our progress than in the Nonnatus House dining room - perhaps the location most central to our drama, and the room where all our stories really happen."

"A dining room scene takes longer to film because there are usually lots of people present," it continued. "Each character will have their moment for dialogue or a reaction to someone else's words. In an ensemble drama like ours, every character has something to say - even if they're not speaking.

"In the episode featured in this photograph, there is MUCH for our Nonnatuns to talk about. Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special and Series 14 in 2025."

Season 13 ended with Trixie's husband, Matthew, packing his bags and heading to New York. While the show's finale saw Trixie promising to reunite with him, her appearance at Nonnatus House in the 14th instalment suggests that she's in no hurry to bid farewell to Poplar.