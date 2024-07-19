Call the Midwife's Helen George is a vision in flirty baby pink mini dress

Helen George never fails to dazzle with her sartorial elegance, and her latest ensemble was no exception.

The Birmingham-born beauty, who is famous for starring in Call the Midwife, was among the guests who attended the annual summer party for independent film production company Ascendant Fox with Vivir Tequila at Covent Garden's Bunga Bunga on Wednesday night.

© Getty Helen George wowed in a flirty pink number this week

For the night out, Helen exuded sophistication in a soft pink dress. The flirty little number, which was sleeveless, was both simple and striking. Its pastel pink hue perfectly complemented Helen's pretty complexion, giving her an ethereal glow.

The neckline, adorned with delicate embellishments, added a touch of glamour to the otherwise minimalist design. She paired her outfit with a trendy pair of transparent heels and a small black clutch with a gold chain strap that offered a chic contrast to her pastel dress.

As ever, Helen looked beautiful with a glowing makeup look featuring a glossy lip and subtly defined eyes while her glossy brunette locks were styled in loose cascading waves.

© Getty The actress looked pretty in pink

The outing comes shortly after the cast and crew film for the next series of Call The Midwife. In a new snap shared by Call The Midwife's official Instagram account, Helen was spotted in character as Nurse Trixie, as she filmed scenes for the 14th season alongside Jenny Agutter and Megan Cusack.

"We're delighted to report that our team are now well into filming for our fourteenth series of Call the Midwife - as this exclusive behind-scenes pic shows," the caption read.

"What better place to show you our progress than in the Nonnatus House dining room - perhaps the location most central to our drama, and the room where all our stories really happen.

"In this shot, Director Syd Macartney discusses the important elements of the forthcoming dining room scene with Jenny Agutter (Sr Julienne) and the team," it continued.

© BBC The actress plays Nurse Trixie in the BBC drama Call the Midwife

Teasing some dramatic storylines, the message noted: "In the episode featured in this photograph, there is MUCH for our Nonnatuns to talk about…"

Series 14 is slated for release in 2025. Call The Midwife viewers can also tune into the Christmas special this December.