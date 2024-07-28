Helen George soaks up the sun in denim shorts following Call The Midwife update

Helen George is busier than ever. After working on Call The Midwife's Christmas special, the actress – who plays nurse Trixie Franklin – is currently shooting season 14 of the hit drama.

Given a break from filming this weekend, Helen, 40, shared a sun-soaked snap on Instagram. Pictured posing in a bright red T-shirt and denim shorts, the star looked positively radiant as she enjoyed a well-deserved break, alongside a glass of wine.

© Instagram Helen George enjoyed a well-deserved break from set

A fan favourite on Call The Midwife, fans were relieved to see Helen back on set this month. Following the series 13 finale, which saw Trixie promising to reunite with her husband, Matthew, in New York, the character's fate was left up in the air.

Recommended video You may also like Helen George talks filming ‘hard-hitting’ scenes for Matthew and Trixie in Call the Midwife series 13

But, in an unexpected twist, the show's official Instagram account revealed that Helen had been filming scenes for the 14th instalment, suggesting that Trixie is in no rush to leave Poplar.

Keeping fans updated, on 16 July, Call The Midwife posted photos of Helen alongside her co-stars Jenny Agutter and Megan Cusack. "What better place to show you our progress than in the Nonnatus House dining room - perhaps the location most central to our drama, and the room where all our stories really happen," noted the caption.

"A dining room scene takes longer to film because there are usually lots of people present," it continued. "Each character will have their moment for dialogue or a reaction to someone else's words. In an ensemble drama like ours, every character has something to say - even if they're not speaking.

"In the episode featured in this photograph, there is MUCH for our Nonnatuns to talk about. Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special and Series 14 in 2025."

© Laurence Cendrowicz Helen George as Trixie Franklin and Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward in Call the Midwife

While Helen is poised to return, Olly Rix – who portrayed her on-screen husband, Matthew – has not been spotted on set, and recently landed a role on another BBC show. According to reports, Olly has joined the cast of Casualty. Per The Sun, the star will play a new surgeon, although details surrounding his role remain under wraps.

After acting alongside Helen for three years, Olly recently unfollowed his co-star on social media. The pair had become close friends while working together, and in 2023 it was reported that they were supporting each other through their respective breakups.

© BBC Olly Rix has reportedly landed a new role in Casualty

Helen had split from her partner of seven years, Jack Ashton, with whom she shares two daughters – Wren Ivy and Lark. Meanwhile, Olly had separated from his make-up artist girlfriend Natasha Fagri, whom he'd been dating since 2016.

But, in a surprise move, Olly appeared to take a step back from their friendship. This week, he was spotted in the Cardiff Bay area, close to BBC Wales' Roath Lock studios, where Casualty is filmed.