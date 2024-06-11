Helen George is a mermaid goddess in daring cut-out dress

Call the Midwife actress Helen George resembled a glowing mermaid earlier this week as she rocked an iridescent cut-out dress at the opera.

In photos shared to Instagram, the TV star, 39, looked nothing short of fabulous in her quirky, metallic green frock complete with a triangular cut-out section around the midriff, a cinched-in waistline and a maxi, floor-length skirt.

© Instagram The actress rocked a shimmering frock

Posing in front of Glyndebourne, an international opera house home to the annual Glyndebourne Festival Opera, Helen appeared in her element as she mingled with a cluster of pals.

For the special occasion, the former Strictly contestant wore her glossy brunette locks in a centre part, and highlighted her features with bold eyeliner and sculpting contour. She accessorised with a simple silver ring and elevated her look with a pair of strappy sandals.

© Instagram The star appeared in her element as she joined a group of pals

"Popped my @glyndebourne cherry, thank you for having us! A fabulous time was had watching the brilliantly colourful and irreverent Merry Widow," Helen noted in her caption.

Helen's dazzling look went down a storm with her followers. Blown away by her glamorous transformation, one wrote: "I have to admit, the dress is giving out mermaid vibes. Iridescent like Ariel. Lovely", while a second chimed in: "Wow you look amazing", and a third quizzed: "Are we channelling our inner Ariel?!"

It's been a busy period for the BBC actress. Last week, Helen played a key role in a commemorative event held in Portsmouth to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

© Getty Images Helen dazzles crowds as she took to the stage

During the event, which was attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William, Helen took to the stage to perform a spine-tingling rendition of We'll Meet Again. Take a look at her performance in the video below...

Exuding elegance, the actress opted for a sparkling hot pink dress crafted by The Vampire's Wife - a brand famously loved by the likes of Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice.

The flamingo pink number featured capped sleeves, stunning ruffle detailing around the hemline, a round neckline and a twinkly lamé finish. Completing her look, Helen wore a slick of matching pink lipstick.

© Getty Images Princess Kate also adores The Vampire's Wife

Eagle-eyed royal fans may remember Kate famously wore a similar gown by the same brand whilst touring the Caribbean in 2022. Unlike Helen's iteration, Kate's bespoke version featured ephemeral flutter sleeves, a waist-cinching belt and no ruffles.

Helen wasn't the only famous face to make an appearance during the poignant event. Rishi Sunak read an address by Field Marshal Montgomery, which was delivered to the troops ahead of the D-Day landings.

© Getty Images The monarch delivered a poignant speech at the event

Elsewhere, the monarch delivered a moving speech which in part read: "The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity which we have heard today, and throughout our lives, cannot fail to move us, to inspire us, and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation – now, tragically, dwindling to so few.

"It is our privilege to hear their testimony, but our role is not purely passive: it is our duty to ensure that we, and future generations, do not forget their service and their sacrifice in replacing tyranny with freedom."