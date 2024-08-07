Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo displays heavily tattooed physique in tiny string bikini

Bunnie Xo sent her followers into meltdown when she shared a tantalizing bikini-clad video.

The 44-year-old podcaster – who is married to Jelly Roll – put her incredible physique front and center as she soaked up the sun in backyard swimming pool.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Jelly Roll's two children

Bunnie looked gorgeous wearing a tiny black bikini that was held together with strings tied high on her hips.

Her heavily tattooed body was on full display, revealing the intricate artwork along her thigh, arm, and derriere.

Teasing her TikTok followers, Bunnie twerked and repositioned herself to show off her figure from several angles.

Setting the video to the song "Outlaw Women" by Hank Williams Jr., Bunnie wore a baseball cap with 'Outlaw' emblazoned across the front.

© TikTok Bunnie only accessorized with a baseball cap

Her followers were left in awe over her appearance, with one commenting: "You're a beautiful woman. Jelly Roll is one lucky man." Another said: "Jelly has won in life! Looking amazing momma."

Bunnie's bikini-clad appearance comes after she was given the all-clear following a recent health scare.

© TikTok Bunnie showed off her many tattoos as she twerked for the camera

Last month, she revealed that she received some "scary" results after undergoing an MRI/MRA scan, which showed that she might have an "internal carotid artery aneurysm".

In a follow-up, Bunnie confirmed that her neurosurgeon ruled out an aneurysm, informing her it was likely "an artifact" – an image that shows up on the scan but is not in the person or object being scanned.

She said: "The past four days, it literally felt like I kind of had a death sentence... So I went today and I saw my first neurosurgeon, and he was amazing! He was so sweet.

© TikTok Bunnie looked incredible in her bikini

"He told me he does not think that it is an aneurysm," she continued. "He told me that I am cleared, that he thinks it's an artifact, and he also thinks that, in six months whenever I come back to re-test and do another CT scan, that he will be able to prove that it is an artifact."

However, last week she admitted that she had visited a vascular neurosurgeon for a second opinion.

She explained: "You know I had an aneurysm scare and the first doctor cleared me, said that he didn't see anything, that it looked almost normal.

© Getty Images Bunnie is married to Jelly Roll

"But you guys know I am a hypochondriac and I also have health anxiety so that just wasn't good enough for me and I needed a second and third opinion. So, I got a second opinion from a friend of the family in South Carolina.

"He said that he agreed with the first surgeon, that he didn't see anything, but he would also need to see some other scans."

© Getty Images Bunnie was given the all-clear by her doctors

Bunnie continued: "I got on a call with the vascular surgeon today and he had pulled up a 3D image of both of my carotid arteries and what it turned out to be was a blood vessel on the backs of both of them and he cleared me."

Bunnie explained that she would have been cleared "indefinitely" but because her mother had "an aneurysm that burst", she and her doctor decided on a follow-up next year.

