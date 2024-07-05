Jennifer Hudson's appearance leaves baffled fans saying the same thing in new photo

Jennifer Hudson has shared a new photo on Instagram that has left many fans in awe for the exact same reason - she's ageing backwards!

The Jennifer Hudson Show host was pictured looking reflective while sitting outside, dressed in a denim dress and with her hair braided and styled in a high ponytail.

She stared into the distance wearing a pair of pink cat eye glasses, and a flick of black eyeliner. In the caption, she wrote: "I'm just sitting back watching the world and I see trees of Green, red roses too. What a wonderful world! And I am grateful! So blessed. Yal be blessed!"

Recommended video You may also like Jennifer Hudson confirms 'very happy' relationship

Fans were quick to remark on just how young she looked, with one writing: "You look 16!" while another wrote: "You look like a vulnerable teenager here." A third added: "Jennifer…..you look absolutely stunning!!!….looking so young," while a fourth remarked: "You look so young. Keep living (as the old folks say). You're living a wonderful life for sure."

© Instagram Jennifer Hudson's youthful photo left many fans comment on her incredible genes

Jennifer will be turning 43 in two months time, and is certainly having the time of her life in this decade of her life.

She is a doting mom to teenage son David Daniel Otunga Jr., 14, who she shares with ex-fiancé David Otunga, and is loved up with boyfriend Common.

© Getty Images Jennifer has a fabulous sense of style

The pair have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, but at the beginning of the year, Common appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

During the interview, the EGOT winner said: "Let's get down to business, Mr. Common. I'm a host, and so I have to ask you this question, because everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?"

© Getty Images Jennifer and boyfriend Common

He revealed he was in fact dating "one of the most beautiful people I've ever met, in life," and coyly revealed it was Jennifer when he said: "She's smart. She loves God. She has something real down-to-earth about her. She's talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT," adding: "She had to win an Oscar [for] her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show."

In February, during an appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show, Jennifer was reminded of the sweet moment by the chat show host. She was quick to respond, teasing: "Is that what you gathered because I thought he was dating Whoopi Goldberg?"

© Christopher Polk Jennifer Hudson and Common were first linked in 2022

The singer was then asked by Jimmy if she found it hard interviewing guests like Common, because she clearly knew him so well.

She replied: "I find it more difficult to interview someone I'm a huge fan of. Which is most of my guests, but that's when I freak out the most," she replied. "I like people that I'm more familiar with because it's more like a conversation."

Jennifer Hudson posing with North West at The Lion King at The Hollywood Bowl in May

As well as her personal life, Jennifer's career is at an all time high too. Her daytime show is as popular as ever, and in May, she took center stage to perform at The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, which marked the Disney classic's 30th anniversary.

The award-winning singer pulled out all the stops as she took to the stage in not one, but two head-turning looks, as she sang The Circle of Life and Can You Feel The Love Tonight. She had the time of her life at the star-studded event, and reflected on the special night on Instagram afterwards.

© Instagram Jennifer Hudson is having an incredible year

She wrote: "Last night felt like a dream. Just hearing the orchestra play the score made me emotional. And then singing one of my all-time favorite songs 'Circle of Life,' alongside @thereallebo_m and @selloane with a full orchestra…at the @hollywoodbowl!?! As the song says, it was 'far too much to take in!' So, thankfully tonight we are back for Night 2 !!! Do not miss this — See u soon!!"