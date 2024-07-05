Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO hope to expand their family with a biological child of their own.

The podcaster, 44, shared the news that she and her husband have begun their IVF journey on the season finale of her Dumb Blonde podcast earlier this week.

Bunnie – real name Alyssa DeFord – is already a stepmom to Jelly Roll's two kids from previous relationships: Bailee Ann, 15, and Noah Buddy, 7.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Jelly Roll's two kids

Bunnie admitted that they have chosen IVF because she "would have trouble carrying a baby" after experiencing "many" pregnancy losses.

"I feel like I've accomplished so much in my life. And the only thing that's left is to raise a baby and garden," Bunnie said. "I'm in my baby mama gardening era."

When she asked the "Need a Favor" singer his thoughts on them welcoming a child of their own, he said: "I would love to have a baby with you."

While she was surprised by his response, she noted that "he's really excited" about the idea of having another child and is supportive of surrogacy.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have started their IVF journey

However, Bunnie admitted that she and Jelly Roll were going to keep their IVF journey private and only share the news once their baby arrived.

"We were going to keep it from the Internet, because how the Internet is, they love to ruin beautiful things," she explained.

© Getty Images Bunnie XO is stepmom to Jelly Roll's two kids

Jelly Roll, however, had other ideas and accidentally let the news slip about their IVF plans during an appearance on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast last month.

Bunnie was disappointed at first, but after hearing her husband's excitement, her attitude soon shifted.

"I thought about it and I was like, 'My husband is [expletive] excited to have a kid with me. How cool is that? If he wants to [expletive] scream it from the mountain tops, let him"

© Getty Images Jelly Roll is 'excited' to have a child with Bunnie

She added: "It doesn't matter how I feel about what other people think," noting that most of the public response to the news was "overwhelming love".

She said: "Anyone who has struggled with infertility, all you really want is people rooting you on."

After Jelly Roll's slip-up last month, Bunnie shared a clip of the interview on Instagram alongside the caption: "God willing–Baby DeFord 2026."

© Getty Images Bunnie is unable to carry a child

She added: "Papa Bear dropped a surprise on this pod today. We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we've always been so open.

"And w/ all odds stacked against us, it's already been hard and we have only just begun. We have been meeting with IVF doctors & exploring all our options to add to our family."

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO met in 2015 when she attended one of his gigs at Country Saloon in Las Vegas.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll met Bunnie XO in 2015

The future couple were introduced backstage, but Bunnie was in an abusive relationship at the time, according to Jelly Roll.

Bunnie split from her partner soon after meeting her future husband and the pair were reacquainted by mutual friends, with their friendship soon turning romantic.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO married in Las Vegas

After one year of dating, Jelly Roll popped the question while on stage in Vegas.

Not wanting to waste any time, the couple had an impromptu wedding that evening and tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony on August 31, 2016. They renewed their vows in 2023.