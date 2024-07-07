Serena Williams turns heads in figure-hugging black dress for glamorous night out

Serena Williams served an ace in fashion on Saturday evening as she attended a glitzy night out for the annual ESSENCE Black Women in Business Dinner in New Orleans.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, looked sensational at the event while wearing a sultry black dress with a satin bustier style top and a form-fitting skirt.

Serena, 42, finished her elegantly chic look with a simple pearl necklace and pale pink court shoes. Her blonde waves were loose, tumbling over her shoulders while she sported dramatic eye makeup and a neutral lip. Stunning!

© Paras Griffin Serena Williams attends the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Business Dinner at the Four Seasons New Orleans on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana

The athlete spoke at the 30th annual event, which emphasises businesses and brands run by women of color, and the evening was made even more special as she was awarded Investor of the Year.

Serena shared her joy at being honored. The mother-of-two wrote on Instagram: "Thanks to richelieudennis and @essence for honoring me with investor of the year for the work I do at my VC company.

"We work so hard to invest in women, in diversity, and in simply great founders - no matter your background. With over 14 unicorns, we at @serena.ventures look forward to continuing to invest in amazing founders."

According to their Instagram, Serena's business venture has "been hard at work investing in underrepresented founders and fueling companies that benefit the everyday lives of everyday people."

Fans were thrilled Serena was recognized at the event and also heaped compliments on her fabulous look. "Wow, just look at you. Congratulations Serena, so elegant, svelte and beautiful," wrote one fan.

Another added: "Congrats Serena! I’m incredibly proud of you. Thank you for constantly paving the way and being such a huge inspiration to many, including me."

Meanwhile, as tennis fans will know, Serena is not playing at the current Wimbledon Championships this year but the superstar player did make an appearance earlier this week at the British championships via a video montage in tribute to fellow player and her former double's partner, Andy Murray.

Serena would later take to X (Twitter) to share a more detailed tribute in honor of his "incredible career."

© Getty Serena retired in 2022

In the video, Serena said: "I always hold a special place in my heart for you because you always speak out so much for women and everything that women deserve.

"You were the leader in that and the things you said about myself and Venus […] it really went such a long way. I will always be grateful for that."