Romeo Beckham follows in dad David’s footsteps with new tattoos

Romeo Beckham continues to follow in his famous father's footsteps, proudly displaying his latest tattoos on Instagram this past Monday.

The 21-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham showcased a striking lion's face inked on his arm, accompanied by the words "Do it afraid." On his other arm, a bird carrying a rose in its beak is illustrated, alongside the phrase "Everything passes."

These intricate designs were crafted by the talented tattoo artist known as Certified Letter Boy, who also shared the images on social media.

The gallery featured snapshots of Romeo and the artist posing together, as well as a candid shot of Romeo mid-tattoo session.

Earlier this year, Romeo channeled his father's iconic style by donning a satin patterned bandana during a night out at Chiltern Firehouse in London, reminiscent of the look David sported 25 years ago.

© Instagram Romeo has many tattoos like his father

It seems the Beckham brothers share a passion for body art, as Romeo’s brother Cruz recently debuted a Three Lions tattoo in support of England ahead of the Euros 2024 final.

Cruz, 19, visited the same tattoo artist at The London Social last week to add to his collection.

© Instagram Romeo showcases his new ink

He proudly displayed the England team's logo on his upper arm in an Instagram clip, rolling up his shirt sleeve and giving a thumbs-up for the camera. Romeo also added to his collection, getting the word "Romance" tattooed in a cursive font down his index finger.

Earlier this year, Cruz celebrated his 19th birthday with a tattoo that matched one of David’s. The portrait of Jesus sitting down, known as the Man of Sorrows, is now inked on Cruz's left waist, mirroring David’s identical tattoo on his right side. This sentimental piece was also done by Certified Letter Boy, known for his fine line artistry.

© Instagram Romeo also has a bird tattoo

Cruz received his first tattoo at just 16 while on holiday in Miami, flaunting a butterfly design on his thigh in an Instagram post.

The U.S. state of Florida allows minors to get tattoos with parental consent, contrasting with the UK's strict laws against under-18 tattoos, even with parental permission.

The Beckhams are renowned for their extensive tattoo collections, with David and Brooklyn amassing nearly 200 tattoos between them.

Brooklyn, a self-proclaimed tattoo addict, boasts over 70 tributes to his wife, Nicola Peltz, alone. David, who debuted his first tattoo in 1999, has many inkings dedicated to his family, including Victoria.

© Getty David has many tattoos

In October, the Beckham brothers celebrated their bond by getting matching "Brotherhood" tattoos.

Brooklyn chose to place his on his leg above his dancing lady tattoo, Romeo opted for his leg above his eagle inking, and Cruz selected his hand.

© Instagram Romeo recently got a new dramatic chest tattoo

Brooklyn's tattoos in honor of Nicola are extensive. He has her portrait on his upper arm, her eyes on the back of his neck, and her name.

Additionally, he has their wedding vows tattooed on his arm, expressing his deep love and commitment to her.

Brooklyn also sports cherubs for his siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, as well as a heart tribute to his fashion designer mother, Victoria. Among his many tattoos, he has the name "Buster," David’s nickname for him, and an anchor honoring David.

David's tributes to his family are more subtle. After first getting inked in 1999 following Brooklyn’s birth, he later had the number "99" tattooed on his little finger to mark the year of Brooklyn's birth and his marriage to Victoria. He also has a large rose and the words "I Love You" on his neck, believed to honor Victoria.

David’s devotion is further showcased with a tattoo of Victoria’s name in Hindi script, though it was later pointed out that it reads "Vihctoria."

Romeo's tattoos are equally significant, featuring phrases like "free spirit" and a large dove on his wrist, a stone angel statue on his forearm, and "freedom to dream" on his torso. He also has "love" inked across his fingers and a replica of David’s famous winged cross on his neck.