Violet Affleck plays protective daughter in new photos with Ben Affleck in move mimicking mom Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck enjoyed date night with two of his three children this week when he stepped out for dinner with Violet and Fin in Los Angeles.

The Batman actor treated the kids and their friends to Ramen at Kay The Soba Place and the sweet family photos show Ben deep in conversation with his oldest daughter as they made their way out of the eatery.

In a move reminiscent of her mom, Jennifer Garner, Violet slung an arm around her dad's neck and shoulders as her warm and supportive personality shone through.

Several years ago, Jennifer was photographed in a similar comforting move with Ben's mom. Christopher, as they conversed during a walk in LA.

The fresh family images of Ben with Violet saw her lending an ear to her father who appeared to have plenty to say.

Their outing comes at a reportedly challenging time for Ben, whose marriage to Jennifer Lopez, is said to be on the rocks.

Just as Violet has been supporting Ben, so has his ex-wife.

Over the weekend, he was spotted visiting the mother of his children's home, having moved into a rental in the neigborhood.

Amidst all Ben and JLo's turmoil, Jennifer has been also been seen entering Ben's property and they spent Father's Day as a unit too.

At the time, Ben was seen entering the gated community where his ex and his children, including son, Samuel, live.

Jennifer and Ben shocked fans when they announced their divorce in 2015 following a decade of marriage.

Despite the ups and downs in their marriage, the Alias actress has consistently described Ben as "the love of my life," even after their divorce.

Both Ben and Jen have continued to speak fondly of each other. In a 2020 interview with the New York Times, Ben referred to their divorce as "the biggest regret of my life."

A big change is afoot for Violet's parents as she prepares to leave Los Angeles for college in the fall.

She not only looks like her famous mom, but shares many of her personality traits too including her ability to take control of a situation.

When discussing how Violet was handling her college tours last year, Jennifer confessed: "She's handling it like a champ, she's in control and I'm not having to ask her are 'you doing this or are you doing that?'.

"It is exciting. I can see the stress, but stress and excitement go hand in hand."

When she graduated high school, Jennifer said she was in tears.

Speaking on the Today show, she told the hosts: "I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it. Every awards ceremony, every final, everything, I just cried and cried at everything."

However, when it came to the actual day, Jennifer just felt pride. She added: "Then, the day of (graduation) was so happy that there was nothing to be other than just so proud and happy."