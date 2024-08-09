Celebrities in identical outfits! From Blake Lively in Britney Spears' gown to Kim Kardashian in 1960s vintage

Sharing is caring! Or at least that is the approach to dressing many of our favourite stars take who have been spotted wearing the same gowns.

Some have chosen to wear the exact dress worn years before - take Blake Lively in Britney Spears' noughties number for example - while famous moms have chosen to pass down their fabulous designer looks to their daughters who have put their modern spin on the classic look.

We couldn't be more on board with recycling our clothes for a more planet-conscious approach. Gone are the days of 'Who wore it better?' so, join HELLO! in celebrating when the stars wore the same fabulous looks - and both looked fabulous.

1/ 7 © Getty Blake Lively and Britney Spears Blake Lively stepped out earlier this week for the New York premiere of It Ends With Us wearing Britney Spears' *actual* Versace gown from 2002 with multi-coloured sequins and an asymmetrical neckline.



2/ 7 © Getty Kim Kardashian and Marilyn Monroe Kim Kardashian honoured the late icon Marilyn Monroe in 2022 arriving at the Met Gala in the incredible vintage Bob Mackie gown Marilyn wore to sing 'Happy Birthday' to former president John F. Kennedy in 1962.



3/ 7 © Getty Jennifer Lopez and Geri Horner 'On the Floor' singer JLo and Spice Girl Gerri Halliwell-Horner are giving us major deja vu! Both stars wore the iconic green plunging Versace gown made from chiffon - Jennifer to the 42nd Grammy Awards ceremony in February 2000, and trailblazer Geri one month prior at the 1st Annual NRJ Music Awards in Cannes.



4/ 7 © Getty Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Maleficent actress Angelina Jolie passed down the gorgeous Elie Saab gown covered in beading from the 2014 Oscars to her daughter Zahara who elegantly wore the garment seven years later to the premiere of The Eternals.



5/ 7 © Getty Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Paloma Like mother like daughter! Grown Ups star Salma Hayek wore a strapless red gown at the 1997 Fire and Ice Ball which was recycled by her daughter Valentina who accompanied her mother in the gown to the 2023 Oscars.



6/ 7 © Getty Blake Lively and Kris Jenner Blake strikes again! The It Ends With Us actress wore a near-identical floral Chanel two-piece to the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner in June as what reality star Kris Jenner wore that same month in Paris.



7/ 7 © Getty Rihanna and Julia Roberts DISCOVER: 16 best dressed celebrities in August 2024: Zoë Kravitz, Blake Lively & more

Julia Roberts gave a speech at the InStyle Awards in 2015, inspiring Rihanna who wore the exact green lace dress with the bold red waistband the year later in NYC.