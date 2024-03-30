Jennifer Lopez stuns alongside husband Ben Affleck in cinched coat and killer boots

JLo looked incredible when she was spotted on a rare public outing with her husband Ben Affleck. The 'Can't Get Enough' singer, 54, was seen walking the streets of New York City with her Deep Water star husband, 51, serving some major coat inspo just before outerwear season is up.

The 'On The Floor' singer was seen in a dovetail grey longline wool coat with a built-in waist-cinching tie belt and stitch detailing. The garment was worn done up to show off its structure.

© Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted in New York City

Jennifer paired the piece with a pair of black leather boots with a block heel and carried an uber-luxe accessory - a chocolate brown croc print 'Birkin' bag by Hermes worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Her daytime look was accessorised with a pair of oversized sunnies and her chic tight ponytail showed off her skinny hoop earrings. Completing the look was Jennifer's grey laptop which she carried casually in her hand as if off to a business meeting.

© Getty Ben and Jennifer looked straight from a business meeting

The 'Let's Get Loud' songstress walked alongside the Gone Girl actor who also played it cool in a pair of dark wash jeans, a navy duffle coat and patterned Nike sneakers. He also was carrying a laptop under one arm and an unexpected briefcase in the other.

The Shotgun Wedding star was spotted alongside her beau earlier this month where she wore even more casual attire. Jennifer was seen cuddling up to her husband of two years at the Los Angeles Lakers V Golden State Warriors game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, alongside Ben's son Samuel, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife actress Jennifer Garner.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez was seen with her husband and stepson Samuel at the Los Angeles Lakers game

The 'Aint Your Mama' hitmaker was spotted wearing a pair of relaxed baggy mid-wash jeans with a cropped white T-shirt. Her look was dressed up with a pair of navy rhinestone-adorned boots, a sparkly tweed checked jacket, and a nude crossbody bag slung over one shoulder.

© Getty JLo wowed in baggy jeans

Jen also wore oversized sunglasses, chunky hoop earrings, and her hair was styled down and straight. The star is a pro at nailing effortlessly cool street style. Take a look at her best looks of late…

Her fur coat © Getty The star flashed her boujee 'Birkin' bag when she jumped out of a car in LA wearing this charcoal grey hoodie and joggers co-ord that was styled with a glamorous fur coat and her go-to slicked bun.



2000s-inspired © Getty Jennifer looked like a throwback from the noughties in the best way possible when she was spotted in this off-duty look comprised of baggy joggers, a cropped hoodie, and UGG boots.



A mini-short moment © Getty JLo looked incredible in tiny black leather shorts and an oversized oatmeal hoodie when she arrived at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. She paired the ensemble with black stockings and platformed heels, as well as a full-length fur coat and enormous sunnies.



