Jennifer Lopez was supported by her husband, Ben Affleck, at the LA premiere of her new film on Tuesday – and she looked incredible in a head-turning gown.

The 54-year-old displayed her endlessly toned legs in a strapless black dress that featured a sheer, floor-sweeping skirt as she packed on the PDA with Ben to celebrate the release of her upcoming project, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez lets off some steam in This Is Me... Now: A Love Story trailer

Jennifer's red carpet look certainly turned heads and boasted a black, velvet bustier that had a deep, plunging center and long sleeves that started just below her shoulders.

The full skirt, while giving a glimpse at her bare legs underneath, also featured silver embellishments and each of the zodiac signs along the hem.

Jennifer's hair and makeup complemented her attire, with her tresses worn down in soft waves that cascaded down her chest.

As for her makeup, she opted for a sultry look with dark smokey eyes, contoured features, bronzed skin, and a glossy nude lip.

© Getty Images Jennifer's gown featured all of the zodiac signs

She completed her ensemble with diamond-encrusted jewelry including large earrings and multiple rings on her fingers.

Ben, meanwhile, was more than happy to let his wife be the center of attention but he still made an effort to look dapper in a classic black suit and tie with a white shirt.

© Getty Images Jennifer looked gorgeous

His pride was evident as he was captured sweetly kissing Jennifer as they exited their car outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Jennifer recently revealed that her "surrealistic, fantastical" musical film, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story is one of three upcoming projects about her search for love.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben shared a sweet kiss ahead of the red carpet

She is also releasing her new album, This Is Me… Now – which drops the same day as the film, February 16 – plus a documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, about the making of the film and record, out on February 27.

Ahead of the triple release, Jennifer opened up to Variety about the risky decision to share private details about her past and current relationships.

© Getty Images Ben and Jen were caught in a romantic moment

Looking back on her 2003 split from Ben, three days before their wedding, she shared: "Our relationship crumbled under the weight of the pressure.

"We lost a sense of ourselves, and we needed to separate because we didn't know how to survive it. I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out."

She continued: "I've been on this journey, and I've been trying to figure it out… Now I feel like because Ben and I have rediscovered each other – and now that we're married – I have something to offer.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben are in a 'more loving' relationship

"This is the defining piece of work that's going to close that chapter so I can move on to the next part of my life."

Jennifer added: "It's like, 'OK, so now I'm in a healthier, more loving, good relationship. I've gotten to this place where I feel more whole, to be more present in a relationship.' But what is that like? I get to live that, and that's even more challenging than the last 20 years."

