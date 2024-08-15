Sofia Vergara's hourglass curves look incredible in skintight red dress

Sofia Vergara knows exactly how to pose to highlight her incredible curves.

The America's Got Talent judge, 52, looked sensational on the cover of Variety wearing a skintight red dress that put her enviable physique front and center.

Sofia's striking dress appeared modest on the cover thanks to its high neck and long sleeves, but the full-length image left little to the imagination, wrapping around her body like a second skin.

Her hair and makeup were equally flawless, with Sofia's honey-brown locks cascading down her shoulders in bouncy waves and her perfectly made-up face showcasing her striking features.

Sharing the jaw-dropping images on Instagram, Sofia's followers were practically drooling over her appearance.

"OMG Sofia, wow!" replied one. A second said: "This is just fantastic." A third added: "Spectacular."

In the accompanying interview, the Modern Family alum responded to claims made by her ex-husband Joe Manganiello that their marriage didn't break down because he wanted children, and she didn't.

"At the end of the day, you never even know if that’s what he said for real," she told the outlet.

"I've read a lot of things that I've said that I'm like, Huh?’ What am I gonna do, call him? I don't know if he even said that."

© Getty Images Sofia and Joe have different opinions on why their marriage ended

Sofia originally told Spanish newspaper El País that Joe's desire for children had played a role in their separation.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," she said.

"I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children.

"However, in an interview with Men's Journal, the Magic Mike actor disputed Sofia's claims, calling them "simply not true".

© Getty Images Joe denied their marriage ended because he wanted a family

"There's been a lot said in the press about me wanting a family", he said. "That's simply not true."

Joe explained: "We did try to have a family for the first year and a half, and we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's OK.'

"But that wasn't the case with her", he continued. "And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't."

© Getty Images Joe and Sofia split in 2023

While Joe confirmed that he does want to have children, he revealed that it wasn't "inevitably why everything ended", explaining: "It's because two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens."

He added: "To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, 'Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I’m gone?' That’s never who I was."

© Getty Images Joe and Sofia are both dating new people after their split

The former couple got together in 2014 and married the following year before announcing their divorce in July 2023.

Sofia has since moved on with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, while Joe is dating actor Caitlin O’Connor.

