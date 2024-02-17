Sofia Vergara is red hot in the most figure-hugging midi dress

Sofia Vergara sure knows how to capture fans' attention with her gorgeous sense of style, and her latest look may be one of her best yet.

Dressed in red in the theme of Valentine's week, Sofia, 51, looked phenomenal in a curve-hugging bodycon dress as she posed for Instagram on Friday. Exuding glamour in the evening ensemble, the Griselda star teamed the eye-catching dress with a pair of silver platform heels and sparkling silver earrings.

© Instagram Sofia oozed glamour in the bright red dress

The actress wore her hair in a sleek straight style, while her makeup looked flawless with her signature smokey eye, bronzed base, and nude matte lip.

Sofia shared a carousel of photos that showed her surrounded by friends for her night out, and her rumoured boyfriend made his second appearance on Sofia's Instagram in a week.

© Instagram Sofia shared the second photo of her rumoured boyfriend in a week

Sofia appeared to officially make her Instagram debut with her new rumored beau earlier this week. Four months after rumors began to circulate that the Modern Family alum was dating doctor Justin Saliman, Sofia shared a group photo as she stood alongside him earlier this week.

Sharing snippets from her extravagant Super Bowl party hosted by Sofia's neighbors, one shot showed the star looking stunning in a pair of washed ripped jeans, a white shirt, a yellow longline coat, and a matching yellow Chanel bag – and fans immediately began to question if the man stood next to her was Justin.

© Instagram Sofia shared a photo of her Super Bowl festivities, in which she appears to be posing next to rumored beau Justin Saliman

One eagle-eyed Instagram user wrote: "So no one is going to mention that she's officially posted Justin??!!!"

© Getty Images Sofia and Joe announced their split in July 2023

The milestone Instagram post comes just days after it was revealed that Sofia had finalized her divorce from Joe Manganiello after their shocking split was announced in July 2023 after seven years of marriage.

Neither Sofia nor the Magic Mike actor contested the terms of their divorce, meaning they both agreed to uphold their $100 million prenup.

The pair announced their separation at the time with a joint statement that read: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."