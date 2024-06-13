Sofia Vergara stuns in plunging lace-up swimsuit as she kicks off her 'bathing suit game'

Leave it to Sofia Vergara to get the summer swimsuit season off to a dynamite start. The America's Got Talent judge shared a series of new photos on Instagram.

In the snaps, she is seen reclining on her couch at home, atop a floral robe, in a lace-up aubergine colored one-piece swimsuit.

Sofia showcased her very toned legs in the snap as her plunging suit put her figure on display, and she shared in the caption that it was one of the pieces from her Walmart fashion line.

"One week 'til first day of summer! Get your bathing suit game ready," she captioned the snaps, with fans quickly inundating her comments section with praise and flame emojis.

But of course, the Modern Family star is just as open about her love for a good swimsuit or bikini as she is about being careful in the summer heat, speaking openly about skincare and even launching her own beauty brand, Toty, known for its sun protection products.

In an interview with Allure recently, the actress spoke candidly about the benefits she saw of wearing sunscreen on a regular basis, saying: "I do think it makes a difference."

"I'm 51, and I can compare myself to my friends that have never [worn sunscreen], and now they're all like, '[expletive], why didn't we pay attention to you?'"

When asked whether she felt those same friends were now undergoing a variety of cosmetic procedures to aid their skin, she admitted that she was all for plastic surgery and taking advantage of the resources available to you.

"I believe in all of that [too]," Sofia shared. "I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there. I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don't care about it. It's not the end of the world. But if you do, now there's so much stuff out there."

She added that she planned to take as much advantage of it as she could, too. "I feel like I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready. I wish I had more downtime; I would've done stuff already. [But] because I'm in front of the camera, it's not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks."

At 51, Sofia has been open about getting botox, and affirmed in the interview that it was the easiest option for her while she continues to actively film AGT and other projects.

"I've been doing Botox for a long time in my neck, [around] my eyes," she shared. "I don't believe in filler. I feel filler does good when you're really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit."

"At my age — 51 — I feel it's not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done. And I feel like it actually doesn't pull you up; it kind of weighs [you down]. So I am against that, once you hit a certain age."