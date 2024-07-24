Sofia Vergara shares rare photo of new love Justin Saliman during intimate vacation in Italy

Sofia Vergara is soaking up the Italian sun and enjoying her picturesque vacation, and this time she has a very special companion by her side.

The Emmy-nominated actress, 52, shared rare photos of her Italian getaway with her boyfriend, Dr. Justin Saliman, who has joined her on this romantic escapade.

The Griselda star looked radiant in a bright yellow sundress featuring a plunging V-neck, paired with comfortable sneakers.

Sofia's long, brunette locks were styled straight, and she opted for a natural makeup look that highlighted her effortless beauty. Adding a touch of glamour, she accessorized with a few gold bangles on one arm.

Dr. Justin Saliman, the orthopedic surgeon, appeared equally relaxed in a casual white T-shirt and shorts.

Sporting salt-and-pepper hair and a light beard, he reclined comfortably on a green daybed. Sofia expressed her feelings for him with a simple red heart emoji on the photos she posted.

© Instagram Sofia shared pics of her handsome beau Justin

The couple, who have been linked since October 2023, have maintained a low profile regarding their relationship. However, their affection was evident in these candid snapshots.

Sofia's Instagram feed also gave fans a glimpse of the luxurious amenities at her rustic villa. In one nearly makeup-free selfie, the Colombian-born beauty looked ageless with a large circular pool serving as the perfect backdrop.

© Instagram Sofia looked stunning in plunging yellow dress on her Italian getaway

One fan aptly commented, "You get old but in reverse."

In another photo, the Despicable Me 4 voice actress posed elegantly in a brown sundress beside a candelabra adorned with sunflower yellow tapers.

The romantic ambiance inspired one admirer to comment, "I like a romantic candlelight dinner toooo!!"

© Instagram Justin relaxes on his intimate vacation with Sofia

Sofia's adventure didn't stop there. She documented her visit to the Teatro Equestre in Umbria with a couple of snapshots, captioning them with a playful, "I'm staying."

Her fans couldn't help but shower her with compliments in various languages, with comments like, "Italia te luce!!.. Te ves jovencita! (Italy looks great on you!!.. You look young!)" and "Bellissima (beautiful)."

© Instagram Sofia looks so young!

Despite the joyous vacation, Sofia has kept her silence regarding her ex-husband Joe Manganiello's recent statements.

Joe, 47, refuted her claim that their nine-year marriage ended because of differing views on having children. In an interview with Men's Journal, he clarified, "Two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens."

Meanwhile, Joe has moved on and is now involved with actress Caitlin O'Connor.