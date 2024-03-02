Sofia Vergara, 51, looks better than ever in tiny mini dress

Sofia Vergara's outfits just keep getting better, and her latest slinky ensemble may be one of her most stylish looks to date.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of her look on Saturday, Sofia, 51, looked incredible in a black mini dress teamed with a pair of strappy platform heels and sheer tights.

© Instagram Sofia teamed the mini dress with sheer tights and platform heels

The Griselda actress accessorized with a pair of statement silver earrings, a pendant necklace, and a selection of rings, completing the all-black look with a matching clutch bag.

The star wore her hair in her signature sleek straight style, with a glam makeup look consisting of a touch of smokey eyeshadow, black mascara, and a matte pink lip.

© Instagram Sofia rocked the most eye-catching floral trousers

Sofia captioned the photo, "Another YSL night," which followed another snapshot of the Modern Family alum wearing a pair of floral wide-leg trousers, a black buttoned-down shirt, and a velvet YSL chain strap bag draped across both shoulders.

Sofia was spotted wearing the floral outfit while out in Los Angeles on Friday, this time completing the look with a khaki rain coat draped over her shoulders and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

© Getty The Griselda actress was spotted out in LA in the floral outfit

The America's Got Talent judge has been busy since starring in the hit Netflix show Griselda which was released earlier this year. The star has been jetting around the globe to promote the drama series, but most recently she reunited with her Modern Family co-stars at the SAG Awards.

The surprise reunion saw Sofia, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet all come together to present an award to the new hit comedy The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White.

© Getty Images The Modern Family cast came together to present the award

Modern Family fans went wild for the unexpected appearance. The show has previously won four of its own SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series during its 11-season run, the latest being a decade ago in 2014.