Oprah Winfrey looks phenomenal in waist-cinching purple suit as she makes surprise appearance

Oprah Winfrey stole the show at the 2024 Democratic National Convention with a surprise appearance that had the crowd at Chicago's United Center on its feet.

The media mogul, 70, looked absolutely stunning in a regal purple suit as she took the stage on the third day of the convention, delivering a rousing speech that not only celebrated Kamala Harris' historic nomination for president but also delivered a subtle yet sharp critique of recent controversial remarks made by Republican vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance.

Oprah, with her characteristic poise and passion, began her address by acknowledging the significance of Kamala's journey.

"Kamala Harris — a name that will forever be etched in the history books," Oprah declared, her voice resonating with pride and emotion. "She is driven by a passion for justice and freedom, and possesses the glorious, fighting spirit necessary to pursue that passion."

The audience erupted in applause as Oprah painted a vivid picture of the future: "Soon, and very soon, we're going to be teaching our daughters and sons about how this child of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father — two idealistic immigrants — grew up to become the 47th president of the United States." She continued with conviction, "That is the best of America."

© MANDEL NGAN Oprah Winfrey arrives to speak on the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC)

The theme of the night was "freedom," a concept Oprah explored with the depth and nuance that has become her trademark.

"There are those who would have you believe that our country is a battleground of 'us against them,'" she warned. "They want to scare you, to control you. They would have you believe that books are dangerous and assault rifles are safe, that there is a right way to worship and a wrong way to love."

© Andrew Harnik Oprah looked incredible in purple

Oprah's words were a powerful reminder of the unity and resilience that define the American spirit. "But here's the thing," she said, her tone resolute, "when we stand together, it is impossible to conquer us."

She then spoke to the core of human decency, touching on a universal truth that resonated with everyone in the room.

"Despite our differences, most human beings would help you in a heartbeat if you were in trouble," Oprah emphasized. She illustrated this point with a vivid metaphor: "When a house is on fire, we don't ask about the homeowners' race or religion — we just try to do the best we can to save them." Her words were met with knowing smiles and nods of agreement.

© Myung J. Chun Oprah Winfrey wowed the crowds

In a light-hearted yet pointed moment, Oprah cleverly referenced J.D. Vance's widely criticized remarks, in which he described the country under Joe Biden as being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives."

With a glint in her eye, Oprah quipped, "And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady — well, we try to get that cat out, too." The crowd roared with laughter and applause, appreciating the grace with which she addressed the controversial statement.

Oprah's remarks were part of a larger narrative woven throughout the evening, which included the premiere of a short film titled American Family: A Film About Freedom. The film, directed by renowned portrait photographer Platon and filmmaker Scott Dadich, was produced by Godfrey Dadich Partners and featured interviews with a diverse range of individuals, couples, and families — traditional, LGBTQ+, and chosen families alike — each sharing their personal interpretations of what "freedom" means to them.