Keir Starmer's wife Victoria just made these 3 high street dresses go viral

Keir Starmer's wife Victoria has really been turning heads since her husband took his place as Prime Minister earlier this month. She's stepped out in some really stunning outfits and is fast becoming a 'First Lady' to watch.

WATCH: Keir Starmer's wife's politically correct wardrobe

In fact, three of her dresses have proved so popular that they have blown up on social media, and almost sold out in the process.

© Getty Images The new First Lady looked amazing in the vibrant red dress from ME+EM

Once the Labour leader was elected and moved into number 10 Downing Street, the 50-year-old looked so chic as she joined her husband at his new address after officially becoming Prime Minister.

ME+EM's Contrast Stitch Midi Dress was worn by Victoria

Keeping in with the Labour red vibe, the mother-of-two opted for a tomato-toned ME+EM number that really turned heads. Twitter was quickly flooded with fans wanting to know where the flowy chic midi dress was from, and it immediately flew off virtual shelves.

Victoria wore the brand's Contrast Stitch Midi Dress, £275, and there are still many sizes sold out. Sob! But, it is still available in black which would make for a classic piece in anyone's wardrobe.

© Getty Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria at the State Banquet

A mere week before Labour won the election, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a State Banquet for Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako and Keir and Victoria made quite the stylish couple as they made their way to Buckingham Palace.

The Heart Lattice Ankle Gown by Needle & Thread

Victoria's dress was by Needle & Thread, and was known as the 'Heart Lattice Ankle Gown' which retails at £725. The champagne number featured some incredible sequins and an ethereal cape. This is such a show-stopping style that has black tie written all over it.

© Getty Keir and Victoria touched down in Washington D.C

Keir stepped off a plane in Washington D.C. last week accompanied by Victoria, and despite her transatlantic flight, she looked fabulously fresh, wearing a dreamy white dress by Needle & Thread once again.

Victoria wore Needle & Thread's Lace Knit Gown Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Her body-conscious frock is known as the 'Lace Knit Gown' costs £450 and has a V neckline and butterfly sleeves. Victoria teamed the stylish ensemble with metallic gold heels and subtle, dainty jewellery. This number could be dressed up and down and is a great smart/casual number that would suit all body shapes.