Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves spark fan reaction in latest daring photos

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, left fans both surprised and amused when they took to Instagram on Tuesday to promote their tequila brand, Pantalones Organic Tequila, in a particularly cheeky way—by posing without pants.

The couple, who are known for their playful sense of humor, didn't hold back as they embraced the theme of their brand in a literal and attention-grabbing manner.

The 54-year-old star, who recently shared his secret to maintaining his luscious locks, opted for a bold approach to marketing.

In the Instagram post, Matthew can be seen sporting a blue button-up shirt, sturdy work boots, protective eyewear, and a backward cap, all while baring his bottom as he mows the lawn.

His wife, Camila, 41, matched her husband's style with a denim button-up, work boots, and a cap, but it was her playful glance back at Matthew’s derrière that really stole the show. To keep things modest, the couple’s bottoms were tastefully censored.

© Instagram Matthew and Camila's latest photos spark fan reaction

The post was captioned with the witty phrase, "Trim grass, raise glass," tying their light-hearted snap to their tequila brand in a way that perfectly encapsulated their fun-loving spirit.

And, it seems, their fans were all for it, as the post quickly garnered over 45,000 likes and countless comments. One fan humorously noted, "A normal day at the McConaughey's," while the official Pantalones account cheekily added, "Mow the merrier."

© Instagram Camilla and Matthew poolside

This isn’t the first time Matthew and Camila have playfully promoted their liquor brand by ditching their trousers.

Since launching Pantalones Organic Tequila in October 2023, the couple has consistently infused their marketing with a sense of humor, perfectly aligned with the brand’s ethos. Pantalones, which means "pants" in Spanish, also serves as cultural slang for "guts" or "courage"—a fitting name for a brand that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

© Instagram Matthew and Camilla often pose in daring shots to promote their brand

In their brand's press release, Matthew and Camila explained the inspiration behind Pantalones. “We’re precious about our tequila—not our pants,” they shared.

“With the explosion in popularity of tequila, there’s a level of snootiness that’s crept into the category. People now talk about tequila the way they talk about wine. While we’re all for being passionate about tequila, we wanted to remind people that, above all, it’s meant to be fun. That’s where the name Pantalones came from, and that’s why you won’t see us wearing any.”

The press release further emphasized the brand’s commitment to ethical production and environmental stewardship. Pantalones Organic Tequila is made from 100% blue Weber agave, cultivated by fourth-generation agave growers at a family-owned distillery in Amatitán, Jalisco.

© Instagram Camila and Matthew go pantless

The couple's dedication to sustainability and community welfare is also evident in their partnership with the Surfrider Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on protecting the world’s oceans, waves, and beaches. “Pantalones Organic Tequila is dedicated to creating a positive ripple effect for our earth and communities,” the release stated, adding that they are proud members of the "1% for the Planet" initiative.

Matthew and Camila’s tequila brand reflects their shared values and the fun, adventurous spirit that defines their relationship.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, has built a life together filled with love, laughter, and a touch of the unexpected. They are proud parents to three children: sons Levi, 15, and Livingston, 11, and daughter Vida, 14.