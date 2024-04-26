Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves make rare appearance with all three gorgeous children on the red carpet

Matthew McConaughey and his gorgeous family graced the red carpet at the recent gala for his nonprofit, Mack, Jack & McConaughey (MJ&M).

The star-studded event, held at ACL Live in the heart of Austin, Texas, was not just a night to remember but a vibrant celebration of community and charity.

Matthew, the ever-charismatic 54-year-old Academy Award-winning actor, and his stunning wife, Camila Alves, 41, a Brazilian beauty and talented designer, shone brightly as they stepped onto the red carpet.

Accompanying them were their three stunning children, Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11, who each brought their own touch of style to the evening.

© Amy E. Price (L-R) Levi McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Livingston McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey and Vida McConaughey

The gala's itinerary was a tapestry of luxury and fun. Guests were treated to a red carpet cocktail reception, where the finest drinks were served with a dash of Southern hospitality.

This was followed by a sumptuous dinner, a spirited live auction, and a concert headlined by the country sensation Luke Combs. The evening encapsulated the essence of MJ&M's mission: to blend entertainment with a profound commitment to philanthropy.

MJ&M, a collaborative effort between Matthew, musician Jack Ingram, and esteemed football coach Mack Brown, has become a beacon of hope and support for several non-profit organizations.

Through its gala and associated events, MJ&M has raised an impressive $41 million, benefitting causes such as CureDuchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, just keep livin Foundation, and The Rise School of Austin.

© Amy E. Price (L-R) Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey

The organization prides itself on 'maximizing the return to the community,' focusing primarily on initiatives that enhance children’s education, health, and wellness.

Camila, a vision in a black satin shoulderless gown with a gracefully draped top, epitomized elegance and charm. Having dazzled at the Academy Awards just last month in a similarly stunning black ensemble, she continued her trend of timeless fashion, pairing her gown with sleek black heels, delicate bracelets, and hoop earrings.

Her look not only complemented Matthew’s sharp attire but also underscored the couple's cohesive style.

© Getty Images Camila Alves with her children Levi and Vida

The couple's children, too, were dressed impeccably for the occasion. Levi and Livingston opted for classic black suits, exuding a young gentleman's charm, while Vida was angelic in a pristine white dress, adding a touch of youthful elegance to the family lineup.

Reflecting on their lives and the deep-seated values they cherish, Matthew and Camila shared with 'Southern Living' magazine their heartfelt journey from the sunny shores of Malibu to the vibrant community of Austin.

© Getty Images Levi is the image of his famous parents

The move in 2014 was more than a change of scenery—it was a strategic choice to cultivate a nurturing environment for their family and to engage more profoundly with the community they love.

Camila reminisced about their life in Malibu: "We were living a happy life in Malibu. We had a beautiful house that we'd built together and put a lot of love and care into. We were raising our kids there. I was growing everything in the yard. I had bees making honey."

