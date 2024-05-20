Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves drop their pants for head-turning new photo that gets fans talking

After announcing back in October that they were starting their own line of tequila called Pantalones Tequila, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have really been running with the "pants" theme.

The 54-year-old Oscar winner and the 41-year-old model and designer called their collaboration the "best thing we've made with our pants on," and now they're taking it all off.

A hilarious new photo they shared for their Pantalones Tequila campaign was posted on Instagram on Monday morning, and fans are already living for their sense of humor.

The couple posed on a croquet field, dressed in preppy vests, top hats, overcoats, button-downs, the picture of sophistication, while completely abandoning their pants.

They even blurred out the area below their waistline to hilarious effect, with Matthew captioning the snap: "Thru the wickets," and receiving scores of laughter emojis from fans, and comments like: "Don't have to be a true detective to know what's alright, alright, alright here," and: "I don't know what I'm supposed to think, but it looks kinda classy."

In a previous statement shared when the brand was launched, the couple said: "We're precious about our tequila, not our pants. With the explosion in popularity of tequila, there's a level of snootiness that's crept into the category. People now talk about tequila the way they talk about wine."

"While we're all for being passionate about tequila, we wanted to remind people that, above all, it's meant to be fun. That's where the name Pantalones came from and that's why you won't see us wearing any."

In an interview with Southern Living, they spoke about embarking on their first venture together (aside from working on their non-profit, the just keep livin' Foundation), with Matthew saying: "No one's ever seen how she works with me."

"It's never been out there. It's always been in the house behind closed doors. So this is the first time we're doing it out front."

© Instagram The couple have teamed up for their first joint entrepreneurial venture with Pantalones Tequila

Their website reads: "No. The world doesn't need another celebrity Tequila. But goodness gracious the Tequila industry sure could use a shot of fun. And that's exactly what Pantalones is: Really good, really clean fun."

Matthew and Camila have been married since 2012 and share three kids, Levi, Vida, and Livingston. The family lives in Matthew's home state of Austin, Texas, moving there from Malibu in 2014.

© Getty Images "No one's ever seen how she works with me. It's never been out there."

While the move proved to be hard at first, particularly for Camila, they were able to build a whole new life for themselves centered around new traditions, rituals, and family time.

"Ritual came back," Matthew emphasized to Southern Living. "Whether that was Sunday church, sports, dinner together as a family every night, or staying up after that telling stories in the kitchen, sitting at the island pouring drinks and nibbling while retelling them all in different ways than we told them before."

Camila mentioned that being in the Lone Star state often reminded her of her upbringing in Brazil as well. "We grew up saying 'Yes, ma'am' and 'No, sir' or – as I should say – 'Yes, ma'am' and 'Yes, sir,'" she added, saying that it helped her remember "how I was raised."