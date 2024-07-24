Matthew McConaughey's bikini-clad wife, Camila Alves, steals the show in cheeky poolside snapshot

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves's latest insight into how they're spending summer may raise eyebrows, as they shared a cheeky poolside snap together.

Camila looked stunning in a white bikini as she sat on the edge of Matthew's sunlounger, with a pink towel draped over her as she poured some sunscreen into her palms to rub into her husband. The Oscar winner, who wore a T-shirt and cap, wore nothing underneath, making it clear that Camila would be rubbing sunscreen onto his backside.

© ABMC PR Matthew & Camila McConaughey Lounge by the Pool with Pantalones Organic Tequila in Hand for National Tequila Day

He captioned the photo on Instagram: "burnt buns are no fun." Matthew seemed to be enjoying a refreshment while Camila got to work, as he sipped some of their Pantalones Organic Tequila, a brand they launched in October 2023. But as she glowed in the sun, with her lower half also pixellated, the Brazilian model stole the show.

© Rick Kern Camila Alves McConaughey attends the 12th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live on April 25, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

The photo sparked joy from fans of the couple, with one person commenting below: "These two crack me up!"

© instagram Matthew McConaughey showed off his nasty sting

Al Roker even chimed in to have some fun with it, adding: "Truly 'Sun's Out, Buns Out!'"

It seems that Matthew has recovered following a run in with a bee sting which left his eye swollen shut. He shared a photo of the wound with a smile, captioned: "bee swell", although he notably wore sunglasses in the pool photo with Camila.

STAR REELS

This certainly wasn't the first time the couple have dropped their pants to promote Pantalones, as they shared a pantless photo back in May. The couple posed on a croquet field, dressed in waistcoats, top hats, overcoats, button-downs, with their lower halves pixelated as they forewent pants. Matthew captioned that snap: "Thru the wickets."

The couple's pantsless campaign for their brand follows a statement from the couple in which they say: "We're precious about our tequila, not our pants. With the explosion in popularity of tequila, there's a level of snootiness that's crept into the category. People now talk about tequila the way they talk about wine."

Camila and Matthew married in 2012, after meeting in 2006, and the actor has made it clear how devoted he is to his wife as since they tied the knot he hasn't spent more than nine days apart from her. Together, they share three children: Levi, 16, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11.

He said of fatherhood in an interview with Town & Country: "Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times, it means tough love."

"Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they're not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn."