Angelina Jolie's son Pax, 20, involved in major car accident two months before e-bike injury

Angelina Jolie's son Pax, 20, broke cover recently and displayed his ongoing injuries after a terrifying e-bike incident in July, but new reports reveal the young man had also been in an accident involving a Tesla two months prior.

Pax reportedly wrecked his Tesla in the late hours of May 19 after he crashed into a parked box truck outside RED Studios in Hollywood. Incident reports from the company, and seen by TMZ, confirm the incident and the reports allege that law enforcement were called to the scene.

It is unclear how the crash occurred, but Pax was not under the influence, according to LAPD, and he was allowed to leave the scene.

© Getty Images Pax and Angelina are seen in the East Village on December 28, 2023 in New York City.

Pax is Angelina's second eldest child; she is also mom to Maddox, 24, Zahara, 20, 18-year-old Shiloh and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

© getty Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, Angelina Jolie, Zahara, Knox attend the World Premiere of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

The 20-year-old crashed his e-bike into a car during rush hour traffic in late July and the incident saw him rushed to hospital after he complained of head and hip pain. He was not wearing a helmet.

Pax had head injuries, but was confirmed as stable with the hospital, and on September 5 he was spotted with his mom with a bright purple cast on his right arm.

© Getty Images Maddox and Pax both work in Hollywood now

Angelina and Pax were seen after enjoying a lunch together in Beverly Hills, with the photographer wearing black cargo pants and a military-style jacket, with a bucket hat which had the word "miracle" embroidered on it.

Pax has been working as a production assistant on various shoots, including on the set of the Salma Hayek-starrer and Angelina-directorial feature Without Blood (which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival) with his older brother Maddox.

He has also been hired on film sets to shoot behind-the-scenes pictures, with Angelina revealing he worked on the det of her new Pablo Larrain-directed film Maria.

